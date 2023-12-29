en English
Armenia

Armenian Community’s Fight Against Luxury Hotel Construction in East Jerusalem

By: Momen Zellmi
Published: December 29, 2023 at 7:55 am EST | Updated: Dec 29, 2023 at 8:17 am EST
Armenian Community’s Fight Against Luxury Hotel Construction in East Jerusalem

In the historic Armenian quarter of East Jerusalem, the robust echo of community protest signals a deep-rooted struggle against an unanticipated threat.

The Armenian community, a living testament to an ancestry dating back 1,500 years, finds itself at the epicenter of a controversy, spurred by the construction of a luxury hotel on their ancestral land. The construction, initiated by Australian-Israeli investor Danny Rothman’s Xana Gardens Ltd, is a direct result of a real estate deal signed by the Armenian Patriarchate of Jerusalem in 2021.

The Controversial Real Estate Deal

This 99-year lease, encompassing roughly 25 percent of the quarter, was agreed upon without the consent of local residents. It includes land previously occupied by a parking lot, residences, and the patriarchate’s seminar hall. The commencement of construction, perceived as a blatant transgression on their land rights, has driven the community to organize a sit-in to guard the contested land.

An Attack on Community Members

The tensions reached a boiling point when over 30 armed individuals stormed the quarter, assaulting community members and clergy. The Armenian Patriarchate perceives this as an orchestrated attack by Rothman, in retaliation to their court action seeking to annul the land sale. This incident, which has left several priests, students, and indigenous Armenians seriously injured, has been declared an ‘existential threat‘ by the patriarchate, urging an investigation against those responsible.

A Struggle for Heritage and Presence

As a community, the Armenians in East Jerusalem, most of whom are residents without Israeli citizenship, are locked in a struggle not just against a private company, but also against the settlers. Their efforts are bolstered by the Armenian diaspora’s support, providing legal and media assistance. Understanding the political implications in the divided city of Jerusalem, they stand united, determined to protect their heritage and presence in the region.

The land rights issue in East Jerusalem, including its Armenian quarter, is a long-standing contention since Israel’s annexation in 1967, a move yet to be internationally recognized. Today, with approximately 2,000 Armenians residing in the quarter, the struggle against the luxury hotel construction signifies more than a protest—it is a fight to preserve their history, their land, and their identity in a world that is rapidly changing.

Momen Zellmi

Momen Zellmi stands out as an esteemed political commentator, researcher, and diplomatic counselor. With a doctorate in Language Policy, he has helmed editorial roles at key regional news outlets such as KomalNews, Shrova Agency, and Zanko Kurd. Zellmi's compelling articles have caught the eye of international audiences, solidifying his reputation in journalism. Among his acclaimed publications are two insightful books: "Islamic Jihadists in the Middle East" and "ISIS: Origins and Trajectory." These tomes cast a discerning light on the ascendancy and sway of radical groups in the Middle East, unearthing their deep-seated objectives and game plans. Given his profound understanding of Middle Eastern political intricacies, Zellmi proves an invaluable correspondent for any newsroom.

