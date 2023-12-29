en English
Israel

Armed and Resilient: Ultra-Orthodox Jewish Community Adapts to Security Concerns Amid Tensions

By: Shivani Chauhan
Published: December 29, 2023 at 5:35 am EST
Armed and Resilient: Ultra-Orthodox Jewish Community Adapts to Security Concerns Amid Tensions

In the heart of Jerusalem, on December 27, 2023, a peculiar sight unfolded. Armed Ultra-Orthodox Jewish men from the Ger Hasidic dynasty were photographed standing guard during a nuptial ceremony. The wedding, ordinarily a celebration of love and unity, was transformed into an emblematic image of the tumultuous and volatile times. This development is a direct response to the heightened security concerns following Israel’s military action in the Gaza Strip against Hamas, which was prompted by the lethal attacks that occurred on October 7.

Guardians of Faith: The Ger Hasidic Dynasty

The Ger Hasidic community, along with other Ultra-Orthodox groups, have taken a proactive stance in safeguarding their communities from potential deadly attacks. These men, usually seen in traditional black suits and wide-brimmed hats, were captured guarding their community, armed with M16 rifles. This unusual sight unfolds the tale of a community’s resilience and the lengths it is willing to go to preserve its faith and safeguard its people.

Secret Soldiers: The Hidden Military Enlistment

Adding another layer to this complex narrative is the story of Mordechai Porat, an Ultra-Orthodox Jew who enlisted in the Israel Defense Forces, keeping it a secret from his family and neighbors. He manages this extraordinary double life by changing into his military fatigues at the army base, concealing his service to his nation. Mordechai’s story is a testament to the increasing number of Ultra-Orthodox Jews serving in the military, a trend that’s adding a new dimension to their community’s relationship with the rest of Israel.

The Broader Picture: Security Adaptation

The formation of these tactical teams by the Ger Hasidic community and other Ultra-Orthodox groups is part of a broader effort to enhance their security posture amidst a region experiencing increased tension and violence. It’s a stark reminder of the ever-evolving dynamics of the Israeli-Palestinian conflict and how it permeates into the everyday lives of those living in its shadow. The sight of armed guards at a wedding, once unimaginable, is now a poignant symbol of the times.

Israel Security
Shivani Chauhan

Shivani Chauhan, a multifaceted and proficient media expert, has become an integral part of the BNN staff, contributing a wealth of familiarity from a variety of news outlets. She previously held the position of an Editor at PinkVilla, demonstrating her outstanding skills in managing content creation. Prior to that, Shivani was a dedicated Journalist for both India Legal and WION, refining her abilities in investigative journalism and narrative development. Her experience further extends to a term as an Associate Producer at Zee Media, as well as at Hindustan Times. Anchored in a deep-seated commitment to unearth the truth, Shivani thrives in captivating her audience with impactful stories that instigate significant change.

