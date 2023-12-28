en English
Human Rights

Archbishop Ssemogerere Speaks Out on Child Exploitation and Conflict Fatalities

author
By: Shivani Chauhan
Published: December 28, 2023 at 4:14 am EST | Updated: Dec 28, 2023 at 5:25 am EST
Archbishop Ssemogerere Speaks Out on Child Exploitation and Conflict Fatalities

In a world where the vulnerability of children is often exploited, Archbishop Ssemogerere has taken a stand, publicly denouncing the mistreatment of children compelled to beg on the streets. His statement, while centered on this pressing social issue, also shed light on the broader humanitarian crisis, underlining the tragic child fatalities resulting from the recent Israel-Gaza conflict.

Children: The Invisible Victims of Society

In many societies, the plight of children forced into begging often goes unnoticed. The Archbishop’s condemnation brings this significant social issue to the forefront. He expressed his deep concern for their welfare, underscoring the need for societal intervention to protect these young lives. This exploitation of the most defenseless members of society is symptomatic of deeper systemic issues that require immediate attention and action.

(Read Also: Gaza Journalist Commends Iran’s Support for Palestine)

Conflict and its Innocent Victims

Delving into the wider humanitarian crisis, Archbishop Ssemogerere expressed his concern over the loss of innocent lives in the Israel-Gaza conflict. The recent escalation of violence has resulted in a significant number of child fatalities. The WHO has reported thousands of people, including children, fleeing heavy strikes in areas like Khan Younis. The concern over the strain on health facilities and the increased risk of infectious diseases heightens the urgency of this crisis.

(Read Also: Gaza Crisis: Over 90% Homeless Amidst Escalating Israeli-Palestinian Conflict)

Grasping the Gravity of the Situation

The Gaza media office’s statistics are alarming, with 8,800 children and 6,300 women reportedly killed since the offensive on Gaza commenced on October 7. The number of Palestinians killed and brought to hospitals in the strip has reached 21,110, with 1,779 massacres committed by the Israeli army during 82 days of war. These figures paint a grim picture of the impact of this conflict on the region’s most vulnerable.

In the face of such alarming statistics, Archbishop Ssemogerere’s statement serves as a stark reminder of the pressing need to protect the rights and lives of children, both in times of peace and conflict.

Human Rights Israel
author

Shivani Chauhan

Shivani Chauhan, a multifaceted and proficient media expert, has become an integral part of the BNN staff, contributing a wealth of familiarity from a variety of news outlets. She previously held the position of an Editor at PinkVilla, demonstrating her outstanding skills in managing content creation. Prior to that, Shivani was a dedicated Journalist for both India Legal and WION, refining her abilities in investigative journalism and narrative development. Her experience further extends to a term as an Associate Producer at Zee Media, as well as at Hindustan Times. Anchored in a deep-seated commitment to unearth the truth, Shivani thrives in captivating her audience with impactful stories that instigate significant change.

