Automotive

Arbe Robotics to Present at the 26th Annual Needham Growth Conference

author
By: Shivani Chauhan
Published: January 3, 2024 at 8:46 am EST
Arbe Robotics to Present at the 26th Annual Needham Growth Conference

Arbe Robotics Ltd., a perception radar solutions pioneer, has announced that CEO Kobi Marenko, and CFO Karine Pinto-Flomenboim, will be presenting at the 26th Annual Needham Growth Conference. The conference is slated for January 16, 2024, at the Lotte New York Palace hotel. Interested investors can catch the presentation live at 8:00 am Eastern time via webcast on Arbe’s Investor Relations website or arrange a meeting with the company’s management.

Arbe Robotics: Revolutionizing Perception Radar Solutions

Arbe Robotics, traded under the ticker ARBE on Nasdaq, is known for its advanced perception radar chipset solutions. Their imaging radar touts a level of detail that is 100 times greater than that of their competitors, establishing it as a crucial component for L2+ autonomous systems and beyond. The Tel Aviv-based company, with an additional office in the United States, has applications spanning automotive, delivery robots, and other safety sectors.

The Future of the Automotive Radar Market

The automotive radar market, where Arbe is a key player, anticipates a total addressable market of $11 billion by 2025. However, the company has issued a cautionary note about forward-looking statements, warning of potential risks and uncertainties. These include the repercussions of the October 7th attack on Israel, regional conflicts, market acceptance of their products, and performance expectations. For a comprehensive understanding of potential risks, the company has directed stakeholders to its Annual Report and other SEC filings.

Broader Industry Trends and Developments

In the broader spectrum, the Smart Road Roadside Perception Industry Report 2023 has underscored the development of high-performance, cost-effective roadside perception solutions. The report discusses intelligent roadside perception’s industry chain patterns, policies, and standards, and business model exploration. It also highlights the rise of key technologies such as LiDAR, radar, and roadside cameras, along with the deployment cases of roadside perception applications.

Automotive Business Israel
Shivani Chauhan

Shivani Chauhan, a multifaceted and proficient media expert, has become an integral part of the BNN staff, contributing a wealth of familiarity from a variety of news outlets. She previously held the position of an Editor at PinkVilla, demonstrating her outstanding skills in managing content creation. Prior to that, Shivani was a dedicated Journalist for both India Legal and WION, refining her abilities in investigative journalism and narrative development. Her experience further extends to a term as an Associate Producer at Zee Media, as well as at Hindustan Times. Anchored in a deep-seated commitment to unearth the truth, Shivani thrives in captivating her audience with impactful stories that instigate significant change.

