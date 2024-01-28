Anti-Semitic Content in UNRWA Schoolbooks Sparks International Concern

In a revelation that has provoked international concern, Israeli watchdog organization IMPACT-se reported in 2022 that educational materials used by the United Nations Relief and Works Agency (UNRWA) contained content that allegedly sought to erase Palestinian identity and heritage. The materials, particularly those pertaining to Jerusalem, were found to promote anti-Semitism, engender hate, and exhibit a lack of neutrality.

European Commission Acknowledges Anti-Semitic Content

The European Commission acknowledged the existence of anti-Semitic content within UNRWA schoolbooks, some of which appeared to encourage violence. This acknowledgment has led to the European Parliament making repeated calls for the European Union to make its financial aid to the Palestinian Authority contingent on the removal of such content from educational materials.

UNRWA Denies Allegations

UNRWA has responded to these allegations by stating that the reports about its educational materials were inaccurate and misleading. The agency clarified that many of the books mentioned in the reports were not actually in use at its schools.

Impact on Aid

The controversy has had serious implications on aid, with the head of the main U.N. aid agency in the war-torn Gaza Strip warning that its work is on the brink of collapse. This warning comes after nine donor countries decided to suspend funding due to allegations that several agency employees had participated in a deadly Hamas attack against Israel. The agency is a critical lifeline in besieged Gaza, providing food and shelter to hundreds of thousands of people.