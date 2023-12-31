en English
Israel

Al-Qassam Mujahideen and Israeli Forces Clash in Al-Tuffah: Escalation of the Israeli-Palestinian Conflict

author
By: Safak Costu
Published: December 31, 2023 at 7:28 am EST | Updated: Dec 31, 2023 at 8:00 am EST
Al-Qassam Mujahideen and Israeli Forces Clash in Al-Tuffah: Escalation of the Israeli-Palestinian Conflict

Armed conflict in the Al-Tuffah neighborhood escalated as the Al-Qassam Mujahideen, the militant wing of Hamas, engaged with Israeli special forces in a volatile exchange. The encounter involved the use of explosive devices and missiles against the Israeli forces, and gunfire was reciprocated with machine guns.

A Continuation of Conflict

This clash represents the ongoing tension between Palestinian militant groups and Israeli military forces. The Al-Tuffah neighborhood, a frequent site of violence, mirrors the broader struggle in the region. The incident underscores the persistent volatility and the unresolved status of the long-standing Israeli-Palestinian conflict.

(Read Also: Intense Israeli-Hamas Conflict in Gaza to Continue: Netanyahu)

Deadly Consequences

According to the Ministry of Health in the Gaza Strip, the death toll from the Israeli Occupation Forces’ aggression has risen to 21,822, with 56,451 injured. In the past 24 hours alone, the IOF committed 12 massacres, resulting in the death of 150 individuals and injuring 286 others.

(Read Also: Israel-Hamas Conflict Intensifies: A Saga of Bloodshed and Despair)

The Cycle of Retaliation

The Israeli army retaliated with airstrikes in Gaza and southern Lebanon, following bombings of several locations in the central Gaza Strip by Israeli warplanes, causing multiple fatalities and injuries. The escalating conflict has resulted in a high number of Palestinian casualties and injuries, prompting global healthcare workers to call for a permanent ceasefire.

Earlier in October 2023, the paramilitary wings of Hamas, the Palestinian Islamic Jihad, the PFLP, and the DFLP launched coordinated armed incursions into the Gaza envelope of neighboring Israeli territory, initiating the 2023 Israel-Hamas war. The attacks resulted in a rocket barrage, vehicle transported and powered paraglider incursions, and breaches of the Gaza-Israel barrier, causing 1,139 deaths and the capture of 247 civilians and soldiers.

Despite widespread condemnation by many nations as acts of terrorism, Hamas claimed it was in response to the continued Israeli occupation of the Palestinian territories. The Al-Qassam Brigades announced the destruction of several Israeli armored vehicles and revealed scenes of its bombardment by Israeli forces penetrating the Gaza Strip.

Israel
author

Safak Costu

Şafak Coştu kicked off her career in journalism by contributing to some of Turkey's most renowned national publications, showcasing her formidable skills and ability. With time, she expanded her professional field, incorporating writing and teaching into her domain of expertise. Working as the Chief Correspondent for BNN Türkiye, Şafak leverages her extensive knowledge and skills to deliver insightful reports on the region's latest happenings. With her deep understanding and unique point of view on contemporary matters, she has firmly established herself as a respected figure in Turkish journalism.

