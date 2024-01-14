Al-Qassam Brigades Launch Rockets from Southern Lebanon: A New Chapter of Hostilities

Militant Assertion in the Lebanese-Israeli Border

Advertisment

The militant group Al-Qassam Brigades, the armed wing of Hamas, has launched a barrage of rockets from southern Lebanon. This action comes in response to an attack on a house in the town of Mais al-Jabal, a location near the contentious Lebanese-Israeli border. This incident underlines the volatile nature of this region, a theatre for numerous conflicts and fire exchanges in the past.

Al-Qassam Brigades: A Renewed Presence

The launch of rockets by the Al-Qassam Brigades is a stark reminder of their presence and capabilities in this disputed area. This move could potentially incite further tensions and military responses. The scenario echoes previous confrontations between Israel and militant groups operating in Lebanon, including the infamous 2006 Lebanon War.

Advertisment

Al-Qassam Brigades: A Historical Perspective

Historically, the Al-Qassam Brigades has been a significant player in conflicts involving Israel. The group, which operates as the military wing of the Palestinian organization Hamas, is currently led by Mohammed Deif and his deputy Marwan Issa. Originally a loosely formed militia, the group transformed into a structured organization with a defined chain of command in 2004. Their mission is to establish an Islamist state of Palestine, encompassing Gaza, the West Bank, and Israel. The Brigades have a significant level of autonomy and operate on a model of independent cells.

Footage released by Hamas indicates the Al-Qassam Brigade's engagement with the Israeli military in the northern Gaza Strip, using rocket-propelled grenades amidst the rubble of destroyed buildings. The Al-Qassam Brigades have claimed successful operations against the Israeli forces, including targeting a specialized unit of 40 soldiers, sniping a soldier, and destroying nine military vehicles.

This recent rocket attack on the Liman Barracks in Lebanon, for which the Al-Qassam Brigades have claimed responsibility, marks an expansion of the conflict traditionally confined to the Israel-Palestine areas. The escalating conflict led to an aerial counterattack on Hamas infrastructure facilities in Lebanon by Israel. The Al-Qassam Brigades have claimed heavy losses on the Israeli military, suggesting a significant escalation of the conflict.