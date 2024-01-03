en English
Israel

A Scroll of Unity: How a Torah Brought Healing Amid Tragedy

By: Shivani Chauhan
Published: January 3, 2024 at 3:36 pm EST
On a day etched in the memory of Israelis for all the wrong reasons, Nogah Safer found a new purpose. A hi-tech professional and a Torah scribe, Safer had begun writing a Torah scroll six years ago. The Oct. 7 Hamas massacre, the deadliest day in Israeli history with 67 murders and 16 hostages, imbued him with a newfound urgency to complete his spiritual endeavor.

The Journey of a Thousand Letters

Not wishing to journey alone, Safer invited over 1,000 Israelis affected by the war to join him. Soldiers, survivors, and civilians alike were given the opportunity to contribute to the scroll, adding letters and imbuing them with personal prayers. With each additional letter, the Torah grew, not merely in length but in its profound symbolism. The final stroke of a lamed completed the scroll, bringing the total to an awe-inspiring 304,805 letters.

A New Home for the Torah

Upon completion, the Torah was transported to its new home at a Breslov-Carlebach congregation in Pardes Hanna. Hundreds gathered to celebrate its arrival, a testament to the unity and resilience of a nation grappling with the scars of war. Safer’s journey with the Torah brought him to places deeply affected by conflict, including a bullet-ridden nursery school in Kibbutz Be’eri and a hotel serving as temporary refuge for displaced Kfar Aza residents.

Healing Through Unity

The act of contributing to the Torah became a unifying and healing experience for participants, transcending religious divides and personal beliefs. Named Torah Netzach Yisrael, the Eternal Torah of Israel, it morphed into a symbol of collective healing and unity in the face of a national tragedy. This spiritual endeavor allowed individuals from all walks of life to find solace and a sense of community, reminding everyone of the power of unity in times of adversity.

Shivani Chauhan

Shivani Chauhan, a multifaceted and proficient media expert, has become an integral part of the BNN staff, contributing a wealth of familiarity from a variety of news outlets. She previously held the position of an Editor at PinkVilla, demonstrating her outstanding skills in managing content creation. Prior to that, Shivani was a dedicated Journalist for both India Legal and WION, refining her abilities in investigative journalism and narrative development. Her experience further extends to a term as an Associate Producer at Zee Media, as well as at Hindustan Times. Anchored in a deep-seated commitment to unearth the truth, Shivani thrives in captivating her audience with impactful stories that instigate significant change.

