1,500-Year-Old Mosaic Unearthed in Bethsaida: A Link to the Apostles?

In a region steeped in biblical history, a recent archaeological discovery has shed light on the past, providing potential evidence of the biblical city of Bethsaida's association with the apostles Saint Peter and Andrew. The focal point of this discovery is a 1,500-year-old mosaic inscription found in el Araj, also known as Beit haBek, an area long considered to be the biblical city of Bethsaida.

The Inscription and Its Significance

The inscription was discovered within the Byzantine-period basilica, commonly referred to as the 'Church of the Apostles.' The discovery was made by a team of archaeologists led by Prof. Mordechai Aviam from Kinneret College in Israel and Prof. Steven Notley from Nyack College, NY. The Greek inscription, painstakingly translated by Prof. Leah Di Segni and Prof. Yaakov Ashkenazi, alludes to a donor named 'Constantine, the servant of Christ.' The text intriguingly petitions for intercession by Saint Peter, who is eloquently described as the 'chief and commander of the heavenly apostles.'

Bethsaida and its Biblical Connection

The geographical location of the basilica aligns with the historical account of the eighth-century bishop of Eichstatt, Willibald, who made a note of a church built over the home of Saint Peter and Andrew in Bethsaida. The excavation project, a collaboration between several institutions, aims to unearth a first-century layer at the site to corroborate its identification as the biblical Bethsaida. The writings of Flavius Josephus, which recount the transformation of the village into a city named Julias, lend credence to this identification, supported further by the Roman remains discovered at el Araj.

Unraveling the Biblical City

The New Testament cites Bethsaida as the hometown of apostles Peter, Andrew, and Philip, and as the site of numerous miracles performed by Jesus. Three locations have historically been considered for the biblical Bethsaida: the village of Messadiye, the settlement of El-Araj, and the archaeological site of Et-Tell. The recent discovery of the mosaic inscription may provide the crucial link needed to solidify the identification of Bethsaida, once a humble village, as a significant locus of early Christian history.