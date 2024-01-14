en English
Conflict & Defence

Israel-Hamas Conflict: 100 Days of Toll on Gaza, Political Implications

By: Waqas Arain
Published: January 14, 2024 at 11:45 pm EST | Updated: Jan 14, 2024 at 12:43 am EST
Marking a grim milestone, the conflict between Israel and Hamas has entered its 100th day, emerging as the longest and deadliest war since Israel’s establishment in 1948. This relentless battle has extracted a heavy toll, particularly on Palestinians in Gaza, with the casualty count nearing 24,000, making the situation intractable and dire.

This violent chapter was triggered by a Hamas attack on Israel on October 7. The Israeli retaliation was swift and intense, with a barrage of airstrikes and a ground offensive that has reduced Gaza to rubble and displaced over 80% of its population. The war has not only left a trail of destruction but also created a profound psychological impact on the Israeli population, with continuous media coverage of the conflict adding to the widespread trauma.

Historical Parallels and Political Implications

Israeli Prime Minister, Benjamin Netanyahu’s firm hold on power, despite public outcry, brings to mind historical figures with hawkish stances. Critics argue that his actions seem to be politically motivated, with parallels drawn to the Israeli invasion of Lebanon in 1982. From a global perspective, the conflict could also impact U.S. politics, potentially influencing President Biden’s future election prospects.

As the conflict rages on, diplomatic efforts are underway to bring about a ceasefire. U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken’s involvement is notable, and there have been recent truce attempts brokered by Qatar and Egypt. However, the long-term solution seems to lie in the creation of an independent Palestinian state, a point that has repeatedly surfaced in historical UN resolutions and peace efforts. The path to peace, however, is fraught with challenges, and the need for empathy and mutual trust has never been more pronounced.

Waqas Arain

Waqas Arain, with a prestigious journalistic stint across prestigious media institutions such as ARY News TV, Dawn.com, and Apna Television Group spanning more than seven years, holds an immense wealth of experience. He is a proficient reporter, showcasing remarkable adeptness in critical and inventive thought which aids him in dealing effectively with a wide array of topics. Waqas exhibits an innate ability to master complex ideas swiftly and then convey these intricately woven narratives in a compelling manner, responsive to various themes and prevailing world affairs. Being an effective communicator and a cooperative team member, he excels in high-pressure situations and fosters harmonious relationships within the team.

