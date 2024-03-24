Israel Seizes 800 Hectares in West Bank, Largest Since Oslo Accords: EU, Blinken React

It is early spring in the Jordan Valley and pitched among yellow chrysanthemums, a new wooden signpost directs visitors 'to the farm' in Hebrew. 'This is no accident,' said Dror Etkes, the founder of Kerem Navot, an organisation that tracks Israeli settlement activity in the West Bank, as he pulled up next to the sign. It points to much more than just a recently established farm, he added. 'We'll see more and more of these Jewish outposts now.'

EU Condemns Land Seizure

The European Union condemned the Israeli seizure of 800 hectares of land in the Jordan Valley in the occupied West Bank, stating that settlements are a grave breach of international humanitarian law. This is the largest confiscation since the Oslo Accords in 1994. Palestinian and Israeli human rights organizations have noted an increase in settlement activity in the West Bank since the formation of Benjamin Netanyahu's government. The international community considers settlements illegal and a hindrance to the two-state solution.

Blinken's Visit Amidst Tensions

On Friday, Antony Blinken, the US secretary of state, touched down in Israel to build support for a ceasefire in the months-long war between Israel and Hamas. America's longer-term goal is to bring about a two-state solution that would build an independent Palestinian state out of Gaza. The recent land seizure has sparked controversy and debate, highlighting the challenges facing efforts to achieve peace in the region.

Implications for the Two-State Solution

The seizure of 800 hectares in the West Bank's Jordan Valley region by Israel has been met with international condemnation and concerns about the viability of the two-state solution. With the EU and figures like Antony Blinken expressing their disapproval, the international community is watching closely. The actions of the Israeli government under Benjamin Netanyahu are being scrutinized for their impact on regional stability and the prospects for peace.

As the world reacts to Israel's largest territory seizures since the 1993 Oslo accords, the path forward remains uncertain. The international community's calls for a ceasefire and a two-state solution reflect the ongoing struggle to find a peaceful resolution to a decades-long conflict. The actions taken in the Jordan Valley are not just about land but symbolize a larger battle over the future of peace and statehood in the region.