Israel in breach of int'l obligations by deliberately blocking aid into Gaza: Report

Oxfam's latest study, released on Monday, marks a critical examination of Israel's blockade on the Gaza Strip, spotlighting the dire humanitarian situation that has arisen over the past 16 years. The report accuses Israel of deliberately obstructing international humanitarian efforts, detailing seven methods used to undermine aid delivery and distribution, resulting in catastrophic living conditions for Gaza's inhabitants.

Decimation and Disruption of Humanitarian Efforts

The study by Oxfam reveals that Israel's total military siege on Gaza amounts to collective punishment, severely affecting the humanitarian conditions within the region. It points out the inefficient inspection protocols and arbitrary rejections of dual-use items, which have significantly impeded the delivery of essential supplies. Furthermore, the report highlights the systematic attacks on aid workers, humanitarian facilities, and convoys, contributing to the dire situation.

Worsening Access Amid International Demands

Despite the International Court of Justice's order for Israel to facilitate humanitarian assistance, the report notes that access has effectively worsened. The Israeli military's rejection of 25% of aid missions and the killing of numerous health and UN aid workers since October 7, 2023, are stark indicators of the challenges faced by humanitarian missions. This obstruction comes in the backdrop of a deadly military offensive launched by Israel following a cross-border incursion by Hamas.

Humanitarian Crisis and International Accusations

The humanitarian crisis in Gaza has reached alarming levels, with more than 31,700 Palestinians killed and nearly 73,800 injured, leading to mass displacement and destruction. The blockade has resulted in a severe shortage of food, clean water, and medicine, pushing 85% of Gaza's population into internal displacement. Amid these conditions, Israel stands accused of genocide at the ICJ, with international calls for immediate measures to ensure the provision of aid to civilians.

The situation in Gaza remains a testament to the devastating impact of prolonged conflict and blockade on civilian populations. As the international community grapples with finding effective solutions to deliver aid, the future of Gaza's inhabitants hangs in the balance, with urgent humanitarian intervention needed to avert further catastrophe.