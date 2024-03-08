Israel Eases Travel Restrictions for West Bank Palestinians for Ramadan Prayers at Al-Aqsa

In a significant development, Israel announced on Friday its decision to permit Palestinians from the West Bank to visit Jerusalem and engage in prayers at the Al-Aqsa mosque compound during Ramadan. This decision comes after a period of heightened restrictions following an attack on October 7. Over 289,000 Palestinians had the opportunity to visit Jerusalem for Ramadan prayers in 2023, despite the ongoing travel barriers.

Renewed Access Amidst Ongoing Tensions

The announcement, made by COGAT, the Israeli military body overseeing Palestinian civilian affairs, marks a pivotal moment in the ongoing conflict between Israelis and Palestinians. Shani Sasson, a spokesperson for COGAT, confirmed the news but did not provide specifics regarding which restrictions would remain. The easing of travel restrictions is set against the backdrop of the holy month of Ramadan, expected to start Sunday evening, subject to the sighting of the crescent moon. The Al-Aqsa mosque, revered as the third holiest site in Islam and the most sacred in Judaism, stands at the center of this religious and political convergence.

Historical Context and Recent Developments

In the wake of the October 7 Hamas attack, the Israeli government had imposed stringent travel restrictions on Palestinians from the West Bank, limiting their access to Jerusalem and, by extension, the Al-Aqsa mosque. This year, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu indicated that the number of Palestinians permitted to enter the Al-Aqsa mosque compound for prayers during the first week of Ramadan would mirror last year's figures, with evaluations to follow "on a week-to-week basis" throughout the month. This approach reflects a cautious optimism amidst ongoing security concerns.