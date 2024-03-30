Israel denies.. UNIFIL: Targeting our Observers is Unacceptable

After Tel Aviv denied, despite the confirmation of the Lebanese authorities that the Israeli flying aircraft attacked near the town of Ramesh in the central sector on a military mechanism belonging to"UNIFIL", which led to casualties, the latter broke its silence.

The United Nations Interim Force in Lebanon (UNIFIL) announced that four United Nations observers were injured on Saturday when a shell exploded near them while they were on foot patrol in southern Lebanon, "UNIFIL" reported.

It added that it was still investigating the source of the explosion.

She also said in a statement that the targeting of peacekeepers was "unacceptable".

While two security sources said that the observers were injured in an Israeli raid, but the Israeli army denied shelling the area, according to "Reuters".

In turn, the national media agency confirmed that the Israeli flying aircraft attacked a military vehicle belonging to"UNIFIL" near the town of Ramesh in the central sector, which led to a number of wounded UNIFIL soldiers and a Lebanese wounded.

However, the Israeli army denied the matter, and announced that its elements did not target any UNIFIL car in the town of Ramesh in southern Lebanon.

Non-stop skirmishes

It is noteworthy that since the outbreak of the war in the Gaza Strip on the seventh of last October, the Lebanese-Israeli border has witnessed almost daily mutual shelling between Hezbollah, an ally of Hamas, and the Israeli army. As a result, at least 346 people were killed, most of them Hezbollah fighters, in addition to 68 civilians, according to a tally prepared by Agence France-Presse based on party data and official Lebanese sources.

Recent Escalation

Yesterday, Friday, amid an atmosphere of tension in southern Lebanon, witnessed a major escalation between Hezbollah and Israeli forces, as an Israeli March targeted a car on the bazouriya-Wadi Gilo road, which led to the death of a Hezbollah leader named Ali Naim, pointing out that the fire brigades worked to extinguish the fire that broke out in the car.

She explained that Naim is one of the first leaders of Hezbollah, and he was active in Syria and Yemen.

Investigation Underway

Despite the Israeli denial, the incident has intensified the scrutiny on the already volatile Lebanese-Israeli border. UNIFIL's ongoing investigation into the source of the explosion that injured its peacekeepers highlights the complex dynamics of the conflict, where clarity is often obscured by the fog of war. The targeting of UN peacekeepers, a clear violation of international norms, has brought condemnation and calls for restraint from the international community.