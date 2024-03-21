Israel admits attacking Al-Shifa Hospital but is silent over Palestinian casualties

In a striking admission on Wednesday, Israeli Army Chief of Staff Herzi Halevi confirmed the military operation at Gaza City's Al-Shifa Medical Complex was designed to exert pressure on Hamas during hostage swap negotiations in Qatar. This operation led to the death and injury of numerous Palestinians, shedding light on the intense conflict's toll on civilians.

Strategic Operation Amidst Negotiations

During a televised evening assessment with military officials, Halevi highlighted the dual objectives of the raid: inflicting substantial damage on Hamas and leveraging the group in ongoing negotiations. Despite the grim outcome for Palestinian civilians, Halevi praised the operation's effectiveness in targeting Hamas leadership and disrupting its operations. The raid not only aimed at dismantling Hamas's military capabilities but also at capturing valuable assets for intelligence. Halevi's comments come amid a six-month-long devastating offensive on Gaza, which has seen significant loss of life and infrastructure.

Humanitarian Crisis Unfolds

The operation at the Al-Shifa Medical Complex, a critical healthcare facility in western Gaza City, has exacerbated the humanitarian situation in the region. Reports from the ground detail the dire conditions faced by civilians, including lack of water and basic necessities, and allegations of torture. The hospital, besieged by Israeli forces, risks becoming a mass grave for the many unable to flee. The UN has raised alarms over the blockade's impact, urging immediate humanitarian intervention to prevent further catastrophe.

International Response and Future Implications

The international community watches closely as the Israeli offensive in Gaza draws widespread condemnation and concerns of genocide at the International Court of Justice. With nearly 85% of Gaza's population displaced and a significant portion of its infrastructure destroyed, the path to recovery appears daunting. As negotiations continue in Doha, the world awaits the outcome of these talks, hoping for a resolution that ensures the safety and rights of all affected civilians. The Israeli military's admission underscores the complex interplay of military tactics and diplomatic negotiations in conflict zones, highlighting the urgent need for a peaceful settlement.