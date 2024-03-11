Islamic Emirate PM Urges Support for Poor, Fair Pricing During Ramadan, Solidarity with Palestine

In a heartfelt message marking the start of Ramadan, Islamic Emirate Prime Minister Mullah Mohammad Hassan Akhund has called upon officials and businesspersons to extend their support to those in need, particularly urging for fair pricing of food and cooking supplies. This plea is set against the backdrop of Ramadan, a period of deep spiritual reflection and fasting for Muslims worldwide, starting on a note of unity and compassion.

Upholding the Spirit of Ramadan

Prime Minister Mullah Mohammad Hassan Akhund emphasized the significance of Ramadan as a time for generosity and support towards the less fortunate, including victims of natural disasters and those returning to their homeland. Highlighting the challenges faced by many during this sacred month, he specifically addressed businesspeople, urging them not to exploit the situation by inflating prices of essential commodities. In a similar vein, he tasked officials with the responsibility of monitoring and ensuring the stability of item prices, thereby safeguarding the interests of the common people during their observance of fasting and prayer.

Call for International Solidarity with Palestine

Beyond the national call to action, the Prime Minister also directed attention towards the international stage, advocating for global solidarity with the people of Palestine, especially those in Gaza. In his message, he highlighted the ongoing conflict and the importance of international support for those affected. By doing so, he not only aimed to foster a sense of global brotherhood among Muslims but also to remind the world of the ongoing struggles faced by Palestinians, urging for efforts to be made in their support and labeling inaction as complicity with the aggressors.

Contextual Backdrop: Ramadan Amidst Global Challenges

The call from the Islamic Emirate's Prime Minister comes at a time when the Muslim world is witnessing the holy month of Ramadan under the shadow of various global challenges, including economic strains and geopolitical conflicts. The observance of Ramadan this year is particularly poignant, with the sighting of the crescent moon having been announced and the month-long fast commencing amidst these tumultuous times. This period is also marked by the ongoing Israel-Hamas war, which has had a significant impact on the lives and livelihoods of people in the region, further exacerbating the need for humanitarian aid and international intervention to ensure peace and security.

As the holy month progresses, the Prime Minister's message serves as a potent reminder of the values that Ramadan embodies - compassion, generosity, and a sense of communal well-being. It calls upon individuals, both within and beyond the Islamic Emirate, to embody these principles, not only through personal observance but also through tangible actions that can alleviate the suffering of those in dire straits. With the world's eyes turned towards the unfolding events, the impact of these calls to action and the response from the international community remain to be seen, holding the potential to shape the course of the month and the lives of many.