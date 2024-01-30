Whistleblower Alleges Use of Unvetted Staff by Company Hired by Tusla for Child Care

In a recent revelation, a whistleblower has raised grave allegations against a private company contracted by Tusla, Ireland's Child and Family Agency, to provide temporary care for children. The whistleblower, who made a protected disclosure to Tusla in November of last year, and reached out to the Garda National Vetting Bureau this year, alleges that the company has been employing unvetted staff.

Garda Investigates Claims

Following a thorough interview with the National Vetting Bureau and the submission of supporting evidence, the Garda has now initiated moves to interview other employees of the company. The allegations are not only limited to the absence of Garda vetting, but also point towards inadequate educational qualifications and potential data protection breaches.

Concerns Over Child Safety and GDPR Compliance

Documents have surfaced, revealing that Tusla officials are actively investigating these serious allegations suggesting that children could potentially be at risk owing to the lack of proper vetting and training. Concerns also loom large regarding the company's compliance with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR).

The Data Protection Commissioner has acknowledged the whistleblower's claims, classifying them as meeting the criteria for protected disclosure. However, Tusla has yet to accept them in the same light. In Ireland, it is a criminal offence for employers to allow new employees or contractors to have contact with children or vulnerable adults without Garda vetting.

Wide Reach Across Ireland

The private firm being scrutinized operates extensively across Ireland, with operations in multiple regions, including Cork, Dublin, Wicklow, and Limerick.

This revelation has sent shockwaves through the community and raises questions about the safeguards in place for protecting children under temporary care. As Tusla and Garda investigate, the public awaits answers and, more importantly, assurance that the children entrusted to such care are safe and protected.