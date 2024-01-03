Wexford County Council Offers Free Christmas Tree Shredding Service

The Wexford County Council has initiated a free Christmas tree shredding service for its residents as a part of its post-holiday recycling efforts. The service, which encourages residents to responsibly dispose of their Christmas trees, is available at designated locations across the county.

Service Locations and Charges

Residents can bring their Christmas trees to any of the four household recycling centres operated by the Wexford County Council. These include locations in Enniscorthy, Gorey, and Wexford as well as the Powerstown Civic Amenity Site in Carlow. Importantly, there will be no entry fee charged for the purpose of tree shredding. However, a €2 entry fee will be applicable for all other types of waste brought to these centres.

Schedule for Tree Shredding

The tree shredding service will be available from January 3rd to January 10th, 2024. Residents are urged to take note of their nearest recycling centre location and adhere to the specified dates for tree disposal.

Additional Recycling Encouraged

In addition to tree recycling, the council is also urging residents to recycle beverage cartons, cardboard, paper, and food and drink cans by placing them in their green bins. For items such as glass and additional cans, residents are requested to take them to their local recycling centres. If the recycling banks are full, the council requests that residents do not leave materials on the ground, but either find an alternative site or return later. For more detailed information, individuals can contact the Environment Section of the Wexford County Council.