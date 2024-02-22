Waterford's Youth Sculpt Their Future at Lismore Castle Arts' ARTifice Exhibition

Imagine stepping into a centuries-old castle, where the walls echo with history, and finding yourself surrounded by sculptures that speak volumes of today's youth and their untapped potential. This is the scene at Lismore Castle Arts in Waterford, which has reopened its Gardens and Gallery with an exhibition that's as much about art as it is about education and empowerment. The ARTifice exhibition, a vibrant showcase of sculptures by local secondary school students, demonstrates the power of art to bridge the past with the present and future.

Empowering the Young through Art

The students from Ard Scoil na Mara, Ardscoil na nDéise, Blackwater Community School, Lismore, Meánscoil San Nioclás, An Rinn, and St. Declan's Community College, Kilmacthomas, have all contributed to this year's exhibition. Running from March 15 to 17, ARTifice is not just an exhibition; it's a testament to the creativity and resilience of Waterford's youth. The initiative, led by Lismore Castle Arts since 2010, aims not only to highlight the artistic talents of these students but also to foster a collaborative learning environment inspired by the castle's rich exhibition program.

The Exhibition: A Mirror Reflecting Youthful Aspirations

The sculptures, diverse in form and theme, reveal the students' unique perspectives on the world around them. Each piece tells a story, whether it's about personal identity, societal issues, or abstract concepts, allowing visitors to glimpse the world through the eyes of today's youth. The exhibition, available from 10.30am to 5.30pm with the last entry at 4.30pm, offers a rare opportunity for these young artists to have their work displayed in such a prestigious setting, encouraging them to pursue their artistic endeavors further.

A Collaborative Journey of Learning and Discovery

The participation of local schools in the ARTifice exhibition underscores the importance of community and collaboration in the artistic process. By working together, students, teachers, and the Lismore Castle Arts team have created an environment where art is not just appreciated but actively contributes to the learning and personal growth of each participant. This initiative not only showcases the talents of Waterford students but also serves as a beacon of hope for the future of art education in Ireland, demonstrating the profound impact that creative expression can have on young minds.

The ARTifice exhibition at Lismore Castle Arts is more than just an event; it's a celebration of youth, creativity, and the unbreakable spirit of community. As we wander through the gallery, admiring the sculptures crafted by the hands of Waterford's youth, we're reminded of the transformative power of art. It's not just about the sculptures themselves but about the journeys, the stories, and the lives they represent. In the heart of Waterford, the future of art is bright, sculpted with passion, and brimming with potential.