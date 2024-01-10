Waterford, The Crystal County of Ireland, Recognised Globally in 2024

Waterford, the Crystal County of Ireland, has earned a distinguished status in the tourism world. It has been highlighted in the New York Times’ ’52 Places to Go’ and Condé Nast Traveller Magazine’s ‘Best Places to Go’ for 2024. This comes as a result of its rich historical roots, dating back to its establishment in 914, and its breathtaking natural landscapes.

Historic Riches and Scenic Beauty

In the heart of Waterford lies the Viking Triangle, known for its cobblestone roads and digital storytelling trail. This historical gem, complemented by the mesmerizing scenic beauty of the Copper Coast along the Waterford Greenway, is a major draw for tourists. The recently refurbished Mount Congreve Gardens, which underwent a multimillion-dollar makeover, serves as yet another jewel in the county’s crown.

Recent Developments and Global Recognition

Recent years have seen the development of four new museums, enhancing the county’s cultural offerings. The improvements in tourist amenities, largely funded by a €500,000 grant from Fáilte Ireland’s Destination Towns initiative, have propelled Waterford into the global spotlight. This initiative seeks to foster sustainable growth in Irish tourism, and Waterford’s success is a testament to its effectiveness.

Boosted Tourism and Economic Growth

With the infrastructure enhancements and increased visibility, Waterford has seen a boost in its tourism sector. Key sites like Mount Congreve Gardens and the Waterford Treasures Museums offer year-round cultural and natural experiences, further increasing the county’s appeal. As the only Irish location featured in the New York Times’ list for 2024, Waterford’s recognition is a significant achievement and a boon for Irish tourism.