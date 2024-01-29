Water Diviner Featured in 'Ear To The Ground': An Exploration of Hidden Water Sources and More

In the forthcoming episode of 'Ear To The Ground' on RTE One television, viewers will have the unique opportunity to witness the talents of Paddy Murphy, a water diviner from Mayo, who possesses an extraordinary ability to detect water sources beneath the earth's surface. Having discovered his remarkable gift in his early twenties, Paddy now dedicates much of his time to helping people in the north-west region in their quest to locate vital water supplies.

Unearthing Water Sources on a Mayo Farm

In this intriguing episode, the spotlight is on Paddy and presenter Darragh McCullough as they visit a Mayo farm. The duo is faced with the challenging task of identifying a substantial water source on the farmer's land, a task that carries immense pressure due to the farm's reliance on this source for its long-term needs. The tension and excitement of their endeavor will provide an engaging narrative for viewers.

Shedding Light on Community First Responders

Beyond the ground-divining adventure, the episode also aims to shed light on the crucial role of Community First Responders in Kerry. These indispensable volunteers provide immediate medical care in rural areas, often reaching the scene before paramedics and thus playing a significant role in enhancing survival rates and recovery outcomes.

Renewable Energy and Bitcoin Mining in Armagh

Adding another layer to this multifaceted episode, the focus shifts to an innovative renewable energy business in Armagh. Here, an Anaerobic Digestion (AD) plant is not only supplying electricity to approximately 400 homes but also supporting a Bitcoin mining operation. This unique combination of renewable energy and cryptocurrency mining underscores the evolving narrative of sustainable technological advancement.

The 'Ear To The Ground' episode, rich with intriguing stories and insightful narratives, is set to air this Thursday, February 1, at 7 pm.