Victorian Charm Meets Modern Luxury: A Look at St Ann's and Number 3 Redan Cliff

Perched atop Killiney Hill Road, St Ann's is more than just a family home. This exquisite, detached Victorian residence, occupying an elevated position, offers panoramic sea views that captivate the senses. The property has been masterfully extended by Gerry Cahill Architects, weaving contemporary design into its period charm.

Luxury Living Redefined

St Ann's boasts a plethora of features designed to cater to the most discerning tastes. A Bulthaup kitchen, an indoor pool, and a wine cellar are just some of the opulent amenities that set this residence apart. With mature private grounds, electric gates, and ample off-street parking, St Ann's offers an idyllic sanctuary in the heart of Dublin.

Space and Elegance in Harmony

The main house, extending to approximately 610 sq. m., effortlessly combines period features with modern comforts. Five double bedrooms, an office, and a breathtaking master suite ensure ample space for rest and relaxation. Adjacent to the main house, a detached mews provides guest accommodation and an ideal entertainment space with stunning sea views.

While St Ann's is a testament to the elegance of a bygone era, it also embraces the future with its A2 energy rating, gas-fired central heating, and solar panels. This extraordinary property seamlessly blends the old and the new, creating a living experience that is as unique as it is luxurious.

For those seeking a more modern take on luxury living, Number 3 Redan Cliff presents an enticing alternative. This A2-rated, three-bedroom house in a Tolka Homes development on Ardbrugh Road in Dalkey, Co Dublin, offers a striking inverted design that maximizes sea views from the top floor. The versatile third bedroom on the ground floor, complete with ceiling-height glazing, adds a touch of ingenuity to the living space.

The first floor houses two bedrooms and a family bathroom, while the living, kitchen, and dining areas on the top floor create an airy and inviting atmosphere. With bespoke interior design by Elizabeth Fingleton and a stand-alone office pod, Number 3 Redan Cliff is a true haven for those who value both style and functionality.

The south-facing garden, with its multiple tiers, offers expansive views of Dublin Bay, making it the perfect setting for outdoor gatherings or quiet moments of reflection. Currently on the market for €1.675 million through Sherry FitzGerald, this property represents the epitome of modern luxury living.

In a world where the boundaries between past and present are constantly shifting, St Ann's and Number 3 Redan Cliff stand as enduring symbols of timeless elegance and modern innovation. These properties invite us to reimagine the possibilities of luxury living and to embrace the harmony that exists between history and progress.