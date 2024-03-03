Urgent Recall Issued for Popular Kids' Toys Over Choking Hazards in Ireland

An urgent recall has been issued for two popular children's toys due to serious choking hazards, prompting safety officials to advise parents to cease usage immediately. The toys in question are the Tractor Ted and Trailer Wooden Toy and the Sword with Light and Sound, sold in high street stores including Flying Tiger Copenhagen. Concerns have been raised over the toys' small parts becoming easily detachable, posing a significant risk to young children.

Advertisment

Immediate Action Required for Toy Recall

The Competition and Consumer Protection Commission (CCPC) has alerted the public about the dangers these toys present to children. Specifically, the Tractor Ted toy, with batch number JM1561 and model number TEDTRAIL, has sold over 236 units in Ireland. This toy's front wheels and haybale components are easily detachable, creating a choking hazard. Similarly, the Sword with Light and Sound toy, item number 3050473, sold at Flying Tiger Copenhagen, has been found to pose a choking risk if the plastic surrounding the batteries splinters, exposing the batteries. Approximately 793 units of this product have been sold between November 2023 and February 2024.

Consumer Guidance and Refund Information

Advertisment

Both the CCPC and the respective companies have issued statements urging consumers who have purchased these toys to stop using them immediately and ensure they are kept out of children's reach. For the Tractor Ted and Trailer Wooden Toy, customers are advised to contact the Tractor Ted customer care team for information on returns and refunds. A full refund is being offered to affected customers. Concerning the Sword with Light and Sound toy, consumers are encouraged to return the toy to any Flying Tiger Copenhagen store for a full refund. Contact details for customer support have been provided to assist consumers during this recall process.

Safety First: The Importance of Vigilance

This recall serves as a crucial reminder of the importance of product safety, especially when it comes to children's toys. Parents and guardians are encouraged to regularly inspect toys for potential hazards and to stay informed about product recalls. By taking immediate action upon such notices, the risk of accidents can be significantly reduced, ensuring a safer environment for our children. As investigations continue, it is vital for consumers to heed advice from safety authorities and cooperate with recall procedures to prevent any harm.