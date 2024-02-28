Urgent Calls for Action on Crossbarry Sewerage Crisis and Bandon Water Supply Concerns

At a recent Bandon-Kinsale Municipal District Council meeting, critical environmental and public health issues were spotlighted, focusing on Crossbarry's failing sewerage system and unsustainable water extraction from the River Bandon. Fianna Fáil councillor Gillian Coughlan, among others, emphasized the dire need for a nearly €4.5m upgrade to the Crossbarry sewerage system, currently causing effluent backup in homes, and expressed concerns over water supply sustainability for Bandon and Kinsale.

Advertisment

Immediate Attention Required for Crossbarry Sewerage

The malfunctioning sewerage system in Crossbarry has escalated into an urgent environmental and public health crisis, with local homes experiencing effluent backup. The necessary upgrade, estimated at nearly €4.5m, faces a funding shortfall exceeding €1m, leaving Uisce Éireann under pressure to intervene. The situation has worsened since all projects of this nature were transferred to Uisce Éireann's responsibility last September, highlighting a critical gap in funding and capabilities within the local council.

Sustainable Water Supply Strategies Needed

Advertisment

Concerns over water extraction from the River Bandon indicate potential stagnation in development for Bandon and Kinsale. Proposals for creating new reservoirs and connecting to the Inniscarra Reservoir have been discussed as essential measures to ensure a secure water supply for the future. Fine Gael councillor John O'Sullivan highlighted the importance of this connection, labeling it a significant infrastructural improvement that could resolve the water shortfall issues that have led to planning permission refusals in the area.

Looking Forward

As the council seeks solutions to these pressing issues, the community awaits decisive action from Uisce Éireann and further government support. The proposed connection to the Inniscarra Reservoir and the creation of new reservoirs for Bandon and Kinsale could mark a turning point in addressing the critical challenges of water supply and sewerage treatment in the district. Stakeholders are urged to collaborate closely to expedite these projects, ensuring the health, safety, and development of the Bandon-Kinsale Municipal District.