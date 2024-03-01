Urgent Appeal: Gardaí Seek Help to Find Missing Dundalk Man Mark McCague, 48

Gardaí in Dundalk have issued an urgent appeal to the public to assist in locating 48-year-old Mark McCague, who was last seen in the afternoon of Thursday, 15th February 2024. McCague, who later traveled to Dublin, is the subject of growing concern for his welfare.

Advertisment

Disappearance Details

Mark McCague's disappearance has sparked a significant search operation. Described as 5 foot 7 with a stocky build, grey hair, and brown eyes, his last known attire included black trousers, a black jacket, black shoes, and a distinctive hat with 'Brooklyn' printed on it. The details of his last sighting and description have been widely circulated in hopes that members of the public can provide valuable information that leads to his whereabouts.

Public's Role in Search Efforts

Advertisment

The Gardaí have emphasized the importance of public assistance in cases like these. They are urging anyone who might have seen McCague or has any information regarding his current location to come forward. Contact information for Dundalk Garda Station and the Garda Confidential Line has been disseminated, ensuring that people can report anonymously if they prefer.

Community Concern and Response

The disappearance of Mark McCague has deeply affected the Dundalk community, prompting an outpouring of concern and support. Social media platforms have become a vital tool in spreading awareness of his disappearance, with many residents sharing his photo and details. This collective effort underscores the community's commitment to assisting the Gardaí in their search.

The search for Mark McCague is a poignant reminder of the critical role that public vigilance and cooperation play in addressing missing persons cases. As the investigation continues, hope remains that new information will surface that leads to his safe return. The case of Mark McCague underscores the unpredictability of such incidents and the importance of community awareness and engagement in ensuring the safety and welfare of all its members.