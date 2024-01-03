en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
History

Unravelling History: The Rescue Mission of Moygara Castle

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 3, 2024 at 6:18 am EST
Unravelling History: The Rescue Mission of Moygara Castle

Immersed in the verdant landscapes of rural south Co Sligo, the Moygara Castle, an emblem of the O’Gara Gaelic chieftainship, holds onto its centuries-old secrets. The Moygara Castle Research and Conservation Project, established in 2005, has been tirelessly working to unveil these secrets and restore the castle to its former glory. The castle, hailing from the mid-1400s to 1530s, and its bawn, constructed between 1580 and the mid-1600s, bear witness to a flourishing historical period in Ireland.

Preserving the Heart of the O’Gara Lordship

The conservation project aims to safeguard the ruins of Moygara Castle, which once pulsated as the heart of the O’Gara lordship. Despite the castle being abandoned around 1700 and slowly succumbing to the ravages of time, the project has made significant strides in preserving parts of the castle that were screaming for immediate attention. This herculean task was accomplished with the backing of the Community Monuments Fund and the expert guidance of the National Monuments Service.

A Unique Historical Structure

What sets Moygara Castle apart are its unique defensive features that have stood the test of time. The castle boasts residential towers, an entrance archway embellished with figurative carvings, and a plethora of gun loops. These elements serve as a silent testament to the strategic architectural prowess of yesteryears.

Community Engagement and Future Plans

Landowner PJ O’Neill, whose family has been rooted in the area for nearly two centuries, has been a driving force behind the conservation efforts. He believes that the project’s success could ignite a spark in other communities to conserve their local historic sites. The restoration work, though slow-paced, is progressing steadily, with the aim of inviting the public into the castle’s mystique by 2025. Not just that, Mr. O’Neill envisions a future where long-term conservation work continues at the site, ensuring the castle’s tales are told and retold for generations to come.

0
History Ireland
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

Archaeological Dig Unearths Iron Age Treasures in Gloucestershire

By Rizwan Shah

Piercefield House: A Crumbling Mansion with a Dark History

By Dil Bar Irshad

Buresh Family Donates $1 Million to Herbert Hoover Presidential Library and Museum

By Momen Zellmi

Inside the Jelly Bean Factory: An Episode of 'Inside the Factory' Unveils the Magic

By Salman Khan

Reviving the Forgotten Melodies: Baiji Sangeet Celebrated at Gyan Manc ...
@Arts & Entertainment · 33 mins
Reviving the Forgotten Melodies: Baiji Sangeet Celebrated at Gyan Manc ...
heart comment 0
Spokane’s Expo ’74 Features Legendary Performers and an Embrace of Global Unity

By BNN Correspondents

Spokane's Expo '74 Features Legendary Performers and an Embrace of Global Unity
Unearthing the Science of New England’s Stone Walls

By Nitish Verma

Unearthing the Science of New England's Stone Walls
Kansas Farm Bureau’s Century and Sesquicentennial Farm Programs: Celebrating an Enduring Legacy in 2024

By BNN Correspondents

Kansas Farm Bureau's Century and Sesquicentennial Farm Programs: Celebrating an Enduring Legacy in 2024
Bangladesh Chhatra League Marks 76th Anniversary: A Testament to History and the Future

By Muhammad Jawad

Bangladesh Chhatra League Marks 76th Anniversary: A Testament to History and the Future
Latest Headlines
World News
Kazakh President Attributes 'Bloody January' Protests to Rogue Group, Denies Political Prisoners
27 seconds
Kazakh President Attributes 'Bloody January' Protests to Rogue Group, Denies Political Prisoners
Clyde F.C. in 2024: A Battle for Survival and Growth Amidst Uncertainty
38 seconds
Clyde F.C. in 2024: A Battle for Survival and Growth Amidst Uncertainty
WWE's Record-Breaking 2023: The Rise of The Judgment Day and The Bloodline's Decline
1 min
WWE's Record-Breaking 2023: The Rise of The Judgment Day and The Bloodline's Decline
VYNE Therapeutics Welcomes Immunology Expert Dr. Christine Borowski to Board of Directors
1 min
VYNE Therapeutics Welcomes Immunology Expert Dr. Christine Borowski to Board of Directors
Dutch Activist Group Files Criminal Complaint Against Citizens Serving in Israeli Army
2 mins
Dutch Activist Group Files Criminal Complaint Against Citizens Serving in Israeli Army
Matthew Slater Defends Trent Brown Amidst Questions of Commitment
3 mins
Matthew Slater Defends Trent Brown Amidst Questions of Commitment
Ibram X. Kendi Accuses Racist Mobs for Harvard President's Resignation
3 mins
Ibram X. Kendi Accuses Racist Mobs for Harvard President's Resignation
Alan Brazil Slams Rangers Manager Philippe Clement as 'Moody and Arrogant'
3 mins
Alan Brazil Slams Rangers Manager Philippe Clement as 'Moody and Arrogant'
OcuTerra Therapeutics Concludes Phase 2 Trial for Non-Invasive Diabetic Retinopathy Treatment
3 mins
OcuTerra Therapeutics Concludes Phase 2 Trial for Non-Invasive Diabetic Retinopathy Treatment
UNWTO Reveals Best Tourist Villages of 2023: Egypt's Siwa Oasis Among Top Destinations
3 hours
UNWTO Reveals Best Tourist Villages of 2023: Egypt's Siwa Oasis Among Top Destinations
Egypt's Siwa Oasis Among UNWTO's Best Tourist Villages for 2023
3 hours
Egypt's Siwa Oasis Among UNWTO's Best Tourist Villages for 2023
'Occupied City' - A Somber Journey Through Nazi-Occupied Amsterdam
4 hours
'Occupied City' - A Somber Journey Through Nazi-Occupied Amsterdam
World Braille Day 2024: Celebrating Louis Braille's Legacy and the Power of Inclusion
5 hours
World Braille Day 2024: Celebrating Louis Braille's Legacy and the Power of Inclusion
32nd Anniversary of 'Wednesday Demonstration': A Resonating Call for Justice Amidst Regional Tensions
5 hours
32nd Anniversary of 'Wednesday Demonstration': A Resonating Call for Justice Amidst Regional Tensions
Michael Smith Triumphs Over Michael Van Gerwen in Historic Darts Championship Match
6 hours
Michael Smith Triumphs Over Michael Van Gerwen in Historic Darts Championship Match
Vietnam's UNESCO Heritage Sites: A Rising Force in Global Tourism
9 hours
Vietnam's UNESCO Heritage Sites: A Rising Force in Global Tourism
India's Truckers' Strike Called Off, Saudi Arabia Joins BRICS, and More
11 hours
India's Truckers' Strike Called Off, Saudi Arabia Joins BRICS, and More
Fermi Paradox and the Search for Extraterrestrial Intelligence: A Closer Look
11 hours
Fermi Paradox and the Search for Extraterrestrial Intelligence: A Closer Look

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app