en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Ireland

Unexpected Passing of Beloved Couple Leaves Community in Mourning

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 11, 2024 at 2:57 am EST
Unexpected Passing of Beloved Couple Leaves Community in Mourning

On a chilly winter day in Killasonna, near Granard, the bodies of retired couple Paul and Morag Kavanagh were found in their quiet bungalow. Once a lively home filled with laughter and stories, it now stands as a solemn reminder of the unexpected departures that life sometimes orchestrates. Paul and Morag, originally from Dublin and aged in their mid-70s and early 60s respectively, were thought to have succumbed to carbon monoxide poisoning, a silent and deadly intruder. However, as the investigation deepened, the Gardaí (Irish police) have not dismissed the possibility of natural causes.

A Community Mourns

The Kavanaghs were not just residents; they were an integral part of the community, as reflected in the waves of grief and tributes that swept across the region. Their sudden passing has left an indelible void, not only within their immediate family, but also among their friends, neighbors, and acquaintances. They are survived by a son, a daughter, and grandchildren who have to cope with the sudden loss.

A Life of Service

Morag, in particular, was known for her compassionate nature and active involvement in local school activities. Ber Fagan, a family support worker, reminisced about Morag’s dedication to the community. “She was always there to lend a helping hand, always ready to listen,” Fagan said. Paul, too, was remembered as a kind and helpful man who never hesitated to extend his assistance to those around him.

The Final Farewell

A private funeral service is set to take place for them at the Lakelands Crematorium in Cavan. As the community prepares to bid their final farewell, the local postmaster, Padraig McNamara, captured the sentiment of the community well when he expressed the shock at the loss. “It’s a blow to us all. They were always so full of life,” McNamara said. The couple’s impact on the community, their kindness, and their active involvement are reflected through the heartfelt tributes and the sense of mourning that has followed their unexpected passing.

0
Ireland Obituary
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Ireland

See more
44 mins ago
Exploring Literary Horizons: Anne Cunningham's First Chapter Book Reviews
In the vast literary landscape, Anne Cunningham’s First Chapter book reviews are a beacon for bibliophiles. They provide incisive and comprehensive coverage of a variety of genres, including fiction, non-fiction, memoir, self-help, and children’s literature. Among the titles discussed recently are Karen Perry’s ‘The Worst Thing You Ever Did’, Amanda Peters’ ‘The Berry Pickers’, Keith
Exploring Literary Horizons: Anne Cunningham's First Chapter Book Reviews
Irish Developer Greg Kavanagh Defends Estate Sale Amidst Public Backlash
4 hours ago
Irish Developer Greg Kavanagh Defends Estate Sale Amidst Public Backlash
Dublin Man Pleads Guilty to Illegal Firearm Possession; Co-accused Admits Guilt
4 hours ago
Dublin Man Pleads Guilty to Illegal Firearm Possession; Co-accused Admits Guilt
Ireland's Driver Testing Service Struggles with Surge in Demand and Tester Shortage
44 mins ago
Ireland's Driver Testing Service Struggles with Surge in Demand and Tester Shortage
Dave Kearney: From Leinster Rugby to Chicago Hounds
4 hours ago
Dave Kearney: From Leinster Rugby to Chicago Hounds
Ireland's Music Scene: A Symphony of Live Performances
4 hours ago
Ireland's Music Scene: A Symphony of Live Performances
Latest Headlines
World News
Suspected Substance Abuse Leads to Hospitalizations at Juicy Fest
1 min
Suspected Substance Abuse Leads to Hospitalizations at Juicy Fest
Political Titans Converge at Mallikarjun Kharge's Residence: A Prelude to 2024 Elections?
6 mins
Political Titans Converge at Mallikarjun Kharge's Residence: A Prelude to 2024 Elections?
Senator Lankford's Strategy: Securing GOP Support for Border and Immigration Deal
6 mins
Senator Lankford's Strategy: Securing GOP Support for Border and Immigration Deal
Unrest in Warsaw: Opposition Protests Against Government Reforms and Ex-Minister Imprisonments
7 mins
Unrest in Warsaw: Opposition Protests Against Government Reforms and Ex-Minister Imprisonments
ANC Celebrates 112th Anniversary: A Rally of Unity and Renewal
7 mins
ANC Celebrates 112th Anniversary: A Rally of Unity and Renewal
Islamic Emirate's Deputy Prime Minister Outlines Foreign Policy Goals
7 mins
Islamic Emirate's Deputy Prime Minister Outlines Foreign Policy Goals
MAMAH Trial Finds DHA-PPQ Effective in Preventing Malaria in HIV-Positive Pregnant Women
8 mins
MAMAH Trial Finds DHA-PPQ Effective in Preventing Malaria in HIV-Positive Pregnant Women
Senator Lankford's Novel Approach to Immigration Legislation in Senate GOP
9 mins
Senator Lankford's Novel Approach to Immigration Legislation in Senate GOP
Ghanaian Man Aims for Guinness World Record in Reverse Driving
9 mins
Ghanaian Man Aims for Guinness World Record in Reverse Driving
Ghanaian Man Aims for Guinness World Record in Reverse Driving
9 mins
Ghanaian Man Aims for Guinness World Record in Reverse Driving
Chef Vishnu Manohar Sets Sights on World Record with 7,000 Kg Halwa
30 mins
Chef Vishnu Manohar Sets Sights on World Record with 7,000 Kg Halwa
How King Charles III Learned of Queen Elizabeth II's Death: A Revealing Account
4 hours
How King Charles III Learned of Queen Elizabeth II's Death: A Revealing Account
Davos WEF 2023: AI's Disruptive Potential and Economic Challenges Take Centre Stage
4 hours
Davos WEF 2023: AI's Disruptive Potential and Economic Challenges Take Centre Stage
Declining Resale Values of Electric Vehicles Raise Concerns Over Widespread Adoption
5 hours
Declining Resale Values of Electric Vehicles Raise Concerns Over Widespread Adoption
WEF Davos 2024: Empowering Youth, Shaping the Future
5 hours
WEF Davos 2024: Empowering Youth, Shaping the Future
Former NZ Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern Ties the Knot with Clarke Gayford
5 hours
Former NZ Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern Ties the Knot with Clarke Gayford
Century-Old Mystery Solved: Forensic Breakthrough Identifies Missing WWI Veteran
6 hours
Century-Old Mystery Solved: Forensic Breakthrough Identifies Missing WWI Veteran
Cochise College Hosts Arizona DECA District 3 Events: Forging Future Leaders
9 hours
Cochise College Hosts Arizona DECA District 3 Events: Forging Future Leaders

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app