Unexpected Passing of Beloved Couple Leaves Community in Mourning

On a chilly winter day in Killasonna, near Granard, the bodies of retired couple Paul and Morag Kavanagh were found in their quiet bungalow. Once a lively home filled with laughter and stories, it now stands as a solemn reminder of the unexpected departures that life sometimes orchestrates. Paul and Morag, originally from Dublin and aged in their mid-70s and early 60s respectively, were thought to have succumbed to carbon monoxide poisoning, a silent and deadly intruder. However, as the investigation deepened, the Gardaí (Irish police) have not dismissed the possibility of natural causes.

A Community Mourns

The Kavanaghs were not just residents; they were an integral part of the community, as reflected in the waves of grief and tributes that swept across the region. Their sudden passing has left an indelible void, not only within their immediate family, but also among their friends, neighbors, and acquaintances. They are survived by a son, a daughter, and grandchildren who have to cope with the sudden loss.

A Life of Service

Morag, in particular, was known for her compassionate nature and active involvement in local school activities. Ber Fagan, a family support worker, reminisced about Morag’s dedication to the community. “She was always there to lend a helping hand, always ready to listen,” Fagan said. Paul, too, was remembered as a kind and helpful man who never hesitated to extend his assistance to those around him.

The Final Farewell

A private funeral service is set to take place for them at the Lakelands Crematorium in Cavan. As the community prepares to bid their final farewell, the local postmaster, Padraig McNamara, captured the sentiment of the community well when he expressed the shock at the loss. “It’s a blow to us all. They were always so full of life,” McNamara said. The couple’s impact on the community, their kindness, and their active involvement are reflected through the heartfelt tributes and the sense of mourning that has followed their unexpected passing.