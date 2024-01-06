en English
Ireland

Unauthorized Building Works in Ireland: A Deep Dive into the Retention Permission Trend

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 6, 2024 at 4:05 am EST
Unauthorized Building Works in Ireland: A Deep Dive into the Retention Permission Trend

Ireland’s construction landscape is currently marked by a striking trend of unauthorized building projects. Thousands of individuals and businesses have been executing construction works without obtaining the necessary planning permissions, subsequently seeking to legitimize their actions post-factum by applying for retention permissions. This trend of ‘build first, apply later’ has led to a surge in retention permission applications, highlighting both the magnitude of the issue and the pressing need for enhanced regulation and oversight in the Irish construction industry.

Unveiling the Scale of the Issue

An analysis of data from various council records between 2019 and 2023 reveals a staggering figure. Over 11,000 retention permission applications were filed across Ireland, with the majority receiving approval. Retention permission is typically sought after a development has been completed without the requisite authorization. While most cases involve minor alterations, there are instances where the unauthorized works include substantial extensions and even entirely new houses.

For instance, Dublin City Council alone approved 1,021 out of 1,260 applications. This trend of high approval rates is mirrored across other councils, painting a picture of widespread unauthorized construction activity and a seemingly lenient response from the authorities.

A Risky Gamble or Ignorance?

Planning experts offer two possible explanations. Some builders, they suggest, are simply unaware of the need for planning permission before commencing construction. Others, however, appear to deliberately gamble, choosing to risk the potential consequences of non-compliance. The latter often come forward only when faced with enforcement action or when attempting to sell non-compliant properties.

The ongoing housing crisis has added fuel to this fire. The crisis has led individuals to construct residential units on their properties without permission, further exacerbating the situation.

The Implications and the Challenges

This trend of unauthorized constructions carries significant implications. In some cases, it has even led to legal battles. For instance, a couple in Meath found themselves embroiled in a legal dispute after constructing a substantially larger house than what they had initially been denied permission for.

In Ireland, planning enforcement typically has a seven-year limit. After this period, unauthorized works become immune to enforcement action. However, this does not guarantee that retention permission will be granted when selling the property.

This trend underscores the challenges within the planning system, made more complex by resource and staffing issues in local councils. It highlights the delicate balance between following regulations and the pressures that propel individuals to bypass the formal planning process.

author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

