UCC Takes a Dive into Marine Research with Hydrophone Deployment

University College Cork (UCC) has announced an exciting marine science research project set to take place east of the Arklow Bank and its surrounding areas. This project will involve the deployment of hydrophones to monitor and document the behaviour of cetaceans, which include whales, dolphins, and porpoises. Not only will this initiative contribute to our understanding of marine life, but it will also further solidify Ireland's reputation as a burgeoning hub for marine research and sustainable management.

Mapping the Deep with Sound

The UCC's plan is to install four hydrophone-equipped moorings on the seabed, each at different points along a latitudinal gradient. The locations of these moorings will range from directly east of the Arklow Bank's turbines to 10km south of the bank. Furthermore, they will extend east of Gorey and Blackwater in County Wexford. These strategically placed hydrophones will allow researchers to map out the patterns of cetaceans in the specified regions.

Operational Details and Precautions

The project is scheduled to occur between February 5 and 17, with the exact dates being subject to operational factors and weather conditions. After three to four months, the moorings will be retrieved for maintenance before being redeployed. The deployment will be carried out by the vessel Sharpshooter, which will operate exclusively during daylight hours and under favourable weather conditions.

The Sharpshooter, identified by the callsign EI5069, will display signals as per COLREGS Rule 27(b) to indicate its restricted maneuverability while deploying the equipment. All other vessels in the area are advised to maintain a safe distance from the operation. For those requiring further details, Marine Notice No 05 of 2024 provides detailed coordinates, a map of the survey areas, and contact information.

Implications for Marine Research

This project is more than just an exploration of the marine life found in the specified regions; it signifies a step forward in Ireland's journey towards becoming an internationally recognized center for marine research and sustainable management. By understanding the behaviour of cetaceans, we can develop more informed policies and strategies for their conservation. The data collected will not only enrich our knowledge of these fascinating creatures but also contribute to the broader global discourse on marine conservation.