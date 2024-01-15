Turning Methane from Cattle Slurry into Tractor Fuel: A New Approach to Sustainable Farming

As global conversations on climate change and sustainable energy continue to gain momentum, a novel plan is underway: using methane, extracted from cattle slurry, as fuel for tractors. The initiative, in development, aims to be operational within the next decade and significantly reduce greenhouse gas emissions.

Methane as a Sustainable Fuel Source

Estimations suggest that around 700 cattle would be required to generate enough slurry to fuel a tractor for ten hours a day on large farms. Smaller farms would need approximately 200 cattle for the same. This comes at a crucial time, as governments worldwide, including Ireland, are moving towards ending fossil fuel subsidies, which currently total €6.4 trillion each year.

Impact on Farmers and the Economy

The phase-out of subsidized green diesel could lead to farmers paying the same for fuel as regular motorists. This raises concerns about the financial strain on farmers, particularly those in tillage operations. The Irish Creamery Milk Suppliers Association (ICMSA) concedes the lack of immediate alternatives to green diesel, with electric tractors still a decade or more away from widespread adoption.

Progress and Challenges

Liam Hayde from New Holland tractors revealed that the company is nearing the completion of a 75-horsepower methane-powered tractor, indicating progress in this sector. Larger horsepower machines are also in development. However, the immediate challenge lies in securing a reliable supply of methane. In England, some remote farmers have already begun harvesting methane from slurry to fuel vehicles and engines. The goal is to transition a significant portion of the tractor fleet to methane fuel in the next decade.