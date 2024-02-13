Toy Show The Musical: Controversy over RTÉ Board's Lack of Formal Approval

Moya Doherty, co-founder of Riverdance, admitted that the RTÉ Board should have sought formal approval for Toy Show The Musical. However, she insisted that the project was approved by consensus without a formal vote. "No objections were raised," Doherty said, despite some board members claiming the project was a 'fait accompli' when they were informed.

Toy Show The Musical: A Consensus Without Formal Approval

The controversial Toy Show The Musical, which resulted in a €2.2 million loss for RTÉ, was allegedly approved by consensus during the board meetings, according to Moya Doherty, founder of Riverdance and former chair of the RTÉ Board. Some board members, however, argued that the project was presented to them as a done deal, leaving no room for discussion or proper approval.

The Driving Force Behind the Musical

Rory Coveney, former Director of Strategy at RTÉ, was the driving force behind the ill-fated musical. Despite concerns raised by industry norms and financials, the project was greenlit after a combination meeting of select board and executive members. However, not all board members were aware of the project, as some were not present during the 'combo meeting' where it was discussed.

Call for Accountability and Change

Following the release of the Grant Thornton report and pressure for increased accountability, key figures involved in the project were revealed. Siún Ní Raghallaigh, chair of the RTÉ Board, acknowledged the failures and apologized to the public and RTÉ staff, emphasizing the need for change and restoring confidence in the organization.

Moya Doherty suggested involving RTÉ CEL, the commercial arm of RTÉ, and engaging expertise from Julian Erskine, a Riverdance producer. Despite concerns raised about the financial risks of the musical, the project moved forward, resulting in significant losses for the broadcaster.

