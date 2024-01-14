en English
Ireland

Tipperary Gardaí Warn Hillwalkers to Prioritize Safety Amidst Rising Interest

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 14, 2024 at 8:37 am EST
Tipperary Gardaí Warn Hillwalkers to Prioritize Safety Amidst Rising Interest

Amidst the breathtaking allure of mountain ranges such as the Galtees or Knockmealdowns, a stark warning is being issued by the Tipperary Gardaí to hillwalkers; especially those newfound to the activity. Their message is clear-cut: safety must be the foremost priority when venturing out into the mountains.

Emphasis on Safety and Preparedness

Sgt Carol O’Leary from Cahir Garda Station underscores the importance of selecting locations for walks that are not just visually captivating but also populated and not overly challenging for beginners. She further advises that in the event of unanticipated situations such as getting lost or if darkness falls while on the mountain, walkers should not hesitate to reach out to emergency services.

Rise in Hillwalking with the New Year

With the advent of the New Year, there has been a noticeable uptick in individuals taking to the hills, inspired by the season. However, preparation is the cornerstone to circumventing any potential difficulties during these explorations. Walkers are urged to plan their routes meticulously and to manage their timings efficiently to ensure they descend before dark.

Advice for Novice Hillwalkers

Sgt O’Leary also proffers that newcomers to hillwalking should initially start with familiar, well-marked areas and avoid challenging climbs such as Galtymore without prior experience. This stepwise approach not only ensures safety but also gradually builds the necessary skills for more challenging terrains in the future.

author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

