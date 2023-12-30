Tie the Knot Weddings’ Danielle O’Donoghue Marries in a Simple Ceremony

In an intimate ceremony that echoed the beauty of the autumn season, Danielle O’Donoghue, a seasoned florist and the creative mind behind Tie the Knot Weddings, exchanged vows with Danny O’Sullivan, a skilled electrician hailing from Tullig, Killorglin, Co Kerry. The wedding took place in the quaint St James’s Church in Glenbeigh, Co Kerry, in October.

Wedding without a Traditional Bridal Party

The couple, who have known each other for over a decade through a mutual acquaintance, opted for a quiet, modest wedding. Eschewing the conventional bridal party, they chose to have only their two sons, Conan and Rian, by their side. This decision allowed them to focus on their union and the love they share.

A Reception with a View

After the ceremony, the newlyweds and their guests moved to Jack’s Coastguard Restaurant in Cromane for the reception. Known for its delectable food and breathtaking views, the venue proved to be the perfect backdrop for the celebration. Foxglove Cocktails offered personalized cocktails at the drinks reception, adding a unique touch to the festivities.

Expertise Shines Through

Danielle’s 14 years of experience in the wedding industry was evident in all aspects of the wedding. From the decor executed by her own company to her exquisite Lirio dress by Spanish designer Cortana, which she bought in London, every detail was meticulously planned and executed. Danny and his entourage were equally dapper in suits from Ryles Menswear.

The day was captured in stunning detail by Black Diamond Photography, with Sky Eye Films handling the videography. Adding to the ambiance of the reception, folk singers Trevor Sexton and Ger O’Donnell serenaded guests with heartfelt performances. The day was blessed with sunny weather, making it a perfect autumn wedding.

The couple, who are now residing in Abbeyfeale, have planned a romantic honeymoon in Las Vegas in 2024, marking a fitting continuation of their love story sealed in the tranquil surroundings of Co Kerry.