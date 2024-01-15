en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Ireland

The Unspoken Truth of Ireland’s Roads: A Systemic Loophole in the Provisional Licence System

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 15, 2024 at 1:26 am EST
The Unspoken Truth of Ireland’s Roads: A Systemic Loophole in the Provisional Licence System

It’s an unspoken truth on Ireland’s roads, an unintentional by-product of the country’s provisional licencing system – thousands of drivers, some with more than 30 years of experience, have never taken a full driving test. This systemic loophole, a result of the renewal process for provisional licences, has inadvertently led to a scenario where nearly 30,000 drivers on their third or subsequent provisional licence are on the roads without ever passing a driving test.

The Loophole in the System

The renewal process for provisional licences in Ireland has created a significant loophole. Instead of requiring proof of a passed test, the system merely asks for evidence of a test booking. This, along with the relatively minor penalties for driving unaccompanied on a provisional licence – a fine of eu160 and two penalty points for first offences – has resulted in many drivers intentionally avoiding the full licence process.

Insurance Coverage and Legal Obligations

Surprisingly, even those driving unaccompanied on a provisional licence and involved in an accident are still covered by insurance. This coverage is largely due to the legal requirement for car insurance to include third-party liability. Even if insurance is invalidated in some way, the Motor Insurers Bureau of Ireland steps in to compensate for losses caused by uninsured drivers. This system, while designed to protect innocent parties from uninsured drivers, effectively encourages drivers to continue renewing their provisional licences rather than obtaining full ones.

The Unaddressed Issue

The government’s seemingly relaxed stance on enforcing rules for unaccompanied learner drivers suggests a tacit acceptance of the issue. Despite the convenience of exploiting this loophole, unaccompanied learner drivers pose a significant risk on the roads, leading to fatalities and injuries. As this loophole continues to exist, it not only perpetuates a culture of untested drivers on the roads, but also passes the cost of increased risks back to policyholders via their premiums.

0
Ireland Law
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Ireland

See more
15 mins ago
Irish Health Insurance Holders Face Premium Hikes: Urged to Shop Around
In the wake of the recent cost of living crisis and healthcare-specific inflationary pressures, private health insurance holders in Ireland are bracing for a significant impact. Last year, premium rates soared as leading insurers VHI, Laya, and Irish Life Health all implemented increases, and with the new year, further hikes are expected. Hundreds of thousands
Irish Health Insurance Holders Face Premium Hikes: Urged to Shop Around
ACRES Scheme Payments Delayed: Nearly 28,000 Farmers Await Dues
20 mins ago
ACRES Scheme Payments Delayed: Nearly 28,000 Farmers Await Dues
Dublin Airport's Planning Challenges: A Threat to Economic Growth
45 mins ago
Dublin Airport's Planning Challenges: A Threat to Economic Growth
Cultural Shift in Ireland's Health Service Executive: A New Era of Accountability
16 mins ago
Cultural Shift in Ireland's Health Service Executive: A New Era of Accountability
AIB Press Photographer of the Year Award: Celebrating Excellence in Press Photography
16 mins ago
AIB Press Photographer of the Year Award: Celebrating Excellence in Press Photography
Galway Rally Gears Up with Star-studded Lineup; Monaghan Navigation Trial Concludes
20 mins ago
Galway Rally Gears Up with Star-studded Lineup; Monaghan Navigation Trial Concludes
Latest Headlines
World News
Beauty Dungdung Scores in Comeback Game: Indian Women's Hockey Team's Olympic Hopes Revived
25 seconds
Beauty Dungdung Scores in Comeback Game: Indian Women's Hockey Team's Olympic Hopes Revived
Arctic Blast Strains Alberta's Power Grid, Residents Urged to Conserve Energy
26 seconds
Arctic Blast Strains Alberta's Power Grid, Residents Urged to Conserve Energy
Spexis AG Announces Sale of Preclinical Antibiotics Program to Basilea Pharmaceutica Ltd
27 seconds
Spexis AG Announces Sale of Preclinical Antibiotics Program to Basilea Pharmaceutica Ltd
Green Bay Packers Triumph in NFC Wild-Card Game: Doubs and Love Lead the Charge
53 seconds
Green Bay Packers Triumph in NFC Wild-Card Game: Doubs and Love Lead the Charge
Harsh Jain's Meteoric Rise in Entrepreneurship and a Luxurious Life Near Antilia
5 mins
Harsh Jain's Meteoric Rise in Entrepreneurship and a Luxurious Life Near Antilia
Ipswich Town Overcomes Adversity to Secure Victory: A Tale of Resilience and Triumph
5 mins
Ipswich Town Overcomes Adversity to Secure Victory: A Tale of Resilience and Triumph
UAH Chargers Off the Court: Making a Difference with Sleep in Heavenly Peace
5 mins
UAH Chargers Off the Court: Making a Difference with Sleep in Heavenly Peace
FC Bayern Munich Seals Partnership with Crypto Trading Platform Bitpanda
5 mins
FC Bayern Munich Seals Partnership with Crypto Trading Platform Bitpanda
Guyana Defence Force Women's Football Team Reigns Supreme in 1st Division League
5 mins
Guyana Defence Force Women's Football Team Reigns Supreme in 1st Division League
Adaptable AI Governance: A Keynote from Davos 2024
43 mins
Adaptable AI Governance: A Keynote from Davos 2024
King Charles III's Private Discussions with Prince William, Excluding Prince Harry, on the Night of Queen Elizabeth II's Death
2 hours
King Charles III's Private Discussions with Prince William, Excluding Prince Harry, on the Night of Queen Elizabeth II's Death
World Economic Forum 2024: 'Rebuilding Trust' Amid Global Challenges
3 hours
World Economic Forum 2024: 'Rebuilding Trust' Amid Global Challenges
World Economic Forum 2024: A Call for Global Collaboration
3 hours
World Economic Forum 2024: A Call for Global Collaboration
A Week of Opportunities: IPOs, Politics, and Tech Advancements
3 hours
A Week of Opportunities: IPOs, Politics, and Tech Advancements
Pope Francis Announces Long-Awaited Return to Argentina in 2024
5 hours
Pope Francis Announces Long-Awaited Return to Argentina in 2024
WEF Spotlights Cyber Inequity: A Call for Global Action
5 hours
WEF Spotlights Cyber Inequity: A Call for Global Action
Mary Donaldson: The First Australian-Born Queen
5 hours
Mary Donaldson: The First Australian-Born Queen
Harbin Remembers: A Solemn Tribute to Victims of Unit 731
6 hours
Harbin Remembers: A Solemn Tribute to Victims of Unit 731

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app