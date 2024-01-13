The Summer of 1985: When Ireland’s Marian Statues ‘Moved’

In the summer of 1985, Ireland was gripped by a strange phenomenon. Across the country, statues erected during the Marian Year of 1954 to commemorate the centenary of the Immaculate Conception dogma were reported to move. The most reported and highly frequented of these was a grotto in Ballinspittle, County Cork, where nightly, thousands flocked to witness the supposed miraculous movement of the Virgin Mary statue.

A Personal Encounter

At the age of 22, I visited the site with my family, carrying a healthy dose of skepticism. The statue’s movement, to me, seemed mechanical, possibly a result of an electrical issue. Yet, the crowd around me was entranced, their faith unwavering in the face of what they believed to be a divine sign.

Societal Context of the ‘Moving Statues’

The 1980s in Ireland was a time of significant societal and religious turmoil, particularly around issues of family and women’s sexuality. In 1983, the 8th Amendment was passed, affirming the right to life of the unborn and equalizing it with the mother’s right. The decade also witnessed the tragic death of Ann Lovett, a 15-year-old girl who died giving birth alone in a grotto, and the Kerry Babies case where Joanne Hayes was wrongfully accused and publicly shamed for the death of a baby found on a beach.

A Last Stand of the Church?

These events created a crisis, a tension in the air that some interpret as leading to a heightened desire for miraculous signs. The Marian apparitions can be seen as a last stand of the church amid the rise of secular and modern values challenging the traditional views on marriage, birth control, and divorce. In a sense, the ‘moving’ statues of 1985 were not just a religious event, but a reflection of a country in flux, caught between tradition and modernity, faith and skepticism.