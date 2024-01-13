Temporary Traffic Restrictions Scheduled on Main Street, Roscrea for Road Resurfacing

Residents and motorists of Roscrea, brace yourselves for temporary traffic disruptions on Main Street as road resurfacing works are set to commence. Tipperary County Council has unveiled plans for traffic management restrictions on R-421-0, from Wednesday, January 17, to Friday, January 19. Operations will be underway daily from 7 am to 7 pm, causing possible delays and altering the regular flow of traffic.

Anticipated Changes and Diversions

During this three-day period, road diversions will be established, and local access will be maintained, though general access to Main Street will be notably limited. As part of the resurfacing work, the Council has issued a request to the public for the removal of all cars and vehicles from Main Street. This is a crucial step towards ensuring the smooth execution of the resurfacing works and to minimize obstruction.

Provisions for Deliveries and Emergencies

Despite the restrictions, provisions will be made for essential services. Deliveries and emergency access will be facilitated as necessary. This consideration is vital in ensuring that the daily routines and operations of businesses and emergency services are not unduly affected by the road works.

Appeal for Cooperation

Tipperary County Council has expressed its gratitude in advance for the cooperation of the public. It has also issued an apology for any inconvenience that may arise during the execution of the works. The resurfacing of Main Street is an essential project aimed at improving the condition of the road for the benefit of all users. Its successful completion largely depends on the understanding and collaboration of the local community.