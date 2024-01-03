en English
Agriculture

Teagasc Launches Spring Cereal Planting Survey Amid Seed Shortage

author
By: Nasiru Eneji Abdulrasheed
Published: January 3, 2024 at 6:12 am EST
Teagasc Launches Spring Cereal Planting Survey Amid Seed Shortage

Teagasc, the Agriculture and Food Development Authority of Ireland, has launched a spring cereal planting survey targeted at the nation’s tillage farmers. This initiative comes amidst a marked shortage of spring cereal seeds in the European market. Farmers have been given until Friday, January 5, 2024, to partake in the survey. The ultimate findings will serve as talking points at the 2024 Teagasc Annual Tillage Conference and will be shared with the Department of Agriculture, Food and the Marine (DAFM). The main objective is to ensure the maintenance of the area sown with crops in 2024, while determining the necessary quantity of spring seed for growers.

Emphasis on Winter Wheat Planting

In parallel with this initiative, Teagasc is urging the cultivation of winter wheat, which is readily available, as a strategy to alleviate the demand for spring cereal seed. Michael Hennessy, the head of Crops Knowledge Transfer at Teagasc, underlined the importance of maximizing the commercial value of the 2024 crops.

Looking Towards Alternative Farming Options

Hennessy suggested several alternative farming options such as malting barley, verified seed standard cereals, and gluten-free oats. He also proposed an increase in protein crop production, like beans and peas. In a broader perspective, Teagasc is pushing for the growth of plant protein processing facilities in Ireland.

Participation in the Spring Cereal Planting Survey

Farmers interested in participating in the survey can do so through Teagasc’s website or by reaching out to their local Teagasc office. The collective input from farmers is crucial to accurately assess the demand for spring cereal seed and to formulate effective strategies to address the current seed scarcity throughout Europe.

Agriculture Europe Ireland
author

Nasiru Eneji Abdulrasheed

Hailing from Nigeria, Nasiru Eneji Abdulrasheed stands as a distinguished political scientist and a seasoned journalist for BNN Nigeria. Backed by robust academic credentials and a vast journalistic journey, he offers razor-sharp analysis and in-depth insights into global occurrences. Nasiru's profound expertise enriches the newsroom, ensuring a nuanced understanding of the complex tapestry of international affairs.

