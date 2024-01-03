Surge in Electric Vehicle Sales in Donegal Reflects National Trend in Ireland

Electric vehicle (EV) sales in Donegal, Ireland, experienced a significant 28% rise in 2023 compared to the previous year. The Society of the Irish Motor Industry (SIMI) reports that 305 new EVs were registered in the region, reflecting a broader national trend, with Ireland witnessing a 45% increase in electric car registrations in the same period.

Shifting to Greener Pastures

In 2023, new car registrations in Ireland totalled 121,850, with electric cars constituting an increasingly significant portion of this figure. This data underscores a shifting preference towards more environmentally friendly transportation options. In Donegal, new car registrations rose to 2,573, marking a 6.1% increase from the 2,537 vehicles registered in the same period of 2022.

National Trends Mirror Local Shift

Nationally, over 22,000 new EVs were registered, up 45% year-on-year. The market share for electric cars in 2023 was 18.70%, up from 15% in 2022. In addition to EVs, hybrid and plug-in hybrid electric cars accounted for 45.5% of the market. The commercial vehicle sector also delivered a robust performance, with light commercial vehicles finishing 25% ahead of last year and heavy goods vehicles seeing a 20% increase on 2022.

Supporting the EV Transition

Government support and incentives have played a key role in promoting the adoption of EVs. Tax relief of up to €50,000 on Vehicle Registration Tax was extended until the end of December 2025. Benefit-in-kind deductions for EVs, up to €35,000, were also extended until the end of 2025. The government has announced plans to roll out charging stations nationwide and establish a skills hub in Mullingar. The second-hand market for EVs has also been buoyant, with a 35% year-on-year increase in demand for these vehicles.

While the growth of EVs is promising, there remain challenges to be addressed, particularly around the implementation of the Zero Emission Vehicle mandate and the availability of charging points. Nonetheless, the significant increase in EV registrations in 2023 serves as a strong indicator of the public’s growing commitment to sustainable mobility solutions. As this trend continues, Ireland stands poised to become a leading player in the global drive towards a greener future.