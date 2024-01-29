Strong Winds Wreak Havoc in Ireland: 16,000 Homes Left Without Power

The serene morning of January 28, 2024, was disrupted as listeners of Midwest Radio in Ireland reported incidents of fallen debris along the Mayo coast due to strong gusts. The areas of Achill and Westport bore the brunt of the adverse weather, witnessing significant disruption.

Weather Warning and Impact

A Status Yellow Gale Warning was issued early in the morning by the Irish Meteorological Service, Met Éireann, and is expected to remain in effect until the early afternoon. The warning covers a broad area — from Valentia to Bloody Foreland, extending up to Howth Head, and north of Anglesey on the Irish Sea.

The southerly winds, recorded by Carlow Weather, have reached alarming speeds of up to 126 km/h in Belmullet. These winds are anticipated to escalate to gale force 8 or strong gale force 9. The aftermath of the storm has resulted in fallen trees and damage to power lines, leaving approximately 16,000 homes without power.

Further Warnings and Precautions

In addition to the Status Yellow Gale Warning, Met Éireann has issued further Orange warnings for Donegal, Mayo, and Galway. The residents of these areas are advised to stay indoors and avoid unnecessary travel until the conditions improve.

Met Éireann's Rebecca Cantwell provided additional insights on the weather situation in a conversation with Midwest Radio's Rian Bailey. As the nation braces for the adverse weather conditions, emergency services and power companies are working hard to restore normalcy.