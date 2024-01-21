Storm Isha Prompts Local Link Service Cancellations in Donegal

Local Link, the public transportation service in Donegal, has announced widespread service cancellations due to the anticipated onslaught of Storm Isha. A red weather warning, signalling extreme weather conditions, has been put into effect from 9 pm on a particular night until 1 am on Monday. The cancellation of services is a preventative measure against the severe and destructive gusts, hazardous driving conditions, and power outages expected from the storm.

Impacted Services and Apology

The affected services include Route 293 from Glencolmcille to Donegal, with the last service departing at 18.20, Route 292 from Ballyshannon to Donegal, with the last service departing at 18.45, and Route 982 from Ballyshannon to Sligo, with the last service departing Sligo at 18.40. Unfortunately, there will be no night services available for these routes. Local Link has extended its apologies for the inconvenience these cancellations may cause to the public.

Potential for Further Cancellations

Local Link has also indicated that additional cancellations might be forthcoming, depending on the progression of the storm. Residents are urged to stay abreast of updates as the situation continues to develop. Extreme caution is advised, and the public is encouraged to have backup power supplies and lighting ready in anticipation of potential power outages.

Advice for the Public

Authorities have advised against travel during the storm window and have urged road users to exercise extra care. Delays at ports, airports, and in public transport systems are expected. Residents are also asked to be vigilant of possible fallen trees and other debris on roads that might pose a risk to safety.