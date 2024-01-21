Storm Isha Batters Kerry: Widespread Damage and Power Outages

Storm Isha, expected to peak after 5:00 p.m., has already wreaked havoc in various parts of Kerry, causing widespread power outages and damage. Areas including Rathmore, Glenflesk, Farmers' Bridge, Woodford, and Kenmare have been hit with power cuts, leaving homes and businesses without electricity. Repair crews are braving the challenging conditions to restore power.

The Impact of Storm Isha

The storm has not only disrupted power supplies but has also led to hazardous road conditions with fallen trees and excess water due to heavy rainfall. Kerry County Council has been actively engaged in clearing roads of debris in locations like Gleesk, near St Joseph's National School in Castlemaine, and Ballyroe in Tralee.

Storm Isha has also affected air travel, causing flight cancellations at Dublin Airport. The National Emergency Coordination has issued warnings for hazardous driving conditions and urged the public to stay away from coastal areas.

Precautionary Measures and Warnings

Given the severity of the storm, the public has been advised to avoid fallen power lines and report emergencies to ESB Networks. The council has also urged the public to stay away from coastal areas, be wary of fallen trees and debris on roads, and to travel only if necessary. High-sided vehicles, cyclists, motorcyclists, and pedestrians have been identified as particularly vulnerable.

People are also advised to secure loose items on their properties. An emergency phone line has been established by Kerry County Council to report emergencies. The National Emergency Coordination Group has advised people in the affected areas not to travel during the peak of the storm.

Weather Warnings and Forecasts

Met Éireann has issued Status Red and Status Orange wind weather warnings for several counties, including Kerry, due to the severe and destructive gusts of Storm Isha. The risk of significant and widespread power outages remains high, as does the danger posed by coastal conditions.

Counties Galway, Mayo, and Donegal are under Status Red warnings, with widespread gusts expected to exceed 130km/h. Meanwhile, rail users are advised to expect delays on some western train services and people are urged to stay indoors and avoid unnecessary journeys.