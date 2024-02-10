Step into History: Ard na Gréine's Number 5 Offers Old-World Charm and Modern Convenience

Nestled in the heart of Cork City, Ard na Gréine's Edwardian terrace has become the talk of the town with two of its six houses, Numbers 4 and 5, recently on the market. Number 4, a beautifully renovated property, found a new owner for €590,000. Now, its neighbor Number 5, proudly retaining its original charm, enters the stage with an asking price €100,000 lower.

A Blast from the Past

Stepping into Number 5 is like embracing a piece of history. The galley kitchen, fireplaces, and pine floors all whisper tales of a bygone era. Boasting four generously sized bedrooms, two on each floor, this semi-detached property offers ample space for modern living. The upstairs bedrooms share the main bathroom, while the ground floor features a living room, dining room, and a kitchen that harks back to simpler times.

Location and Potential

Despite its vintage aesthetic, Number 5 doesn't skimp on modern comforts. The roof has been recently replaced, and the heating system is zoned for efficiency. With a D2 energy rating, there's room for improvement, but the potential is palpable.

The garden, currently overgrown due to the owners' return to the USA, is a blank canvas for green-thumbed buyers. The location itself is ideal for those embracing eco-friendly urban living. Good public transport, various retail and hospitality options, and the city center are all within easy reach, making it the perfect blend of old-world charm and contemporary convenience.

A New Beginning

Number 5, with its 97 m2 of living space spread across three bathrooms and three bedrooms, awaits its new chapter. Entered into the market on 09/02/2024, it has already garnered significant interest with 2,882 views. Priced at €299,950 with an Advised Minimum Value of €300,000, this property offers a unique opportunity to own a piece of Cork's history while contributing to its future.

As the city continues to evolve, Ard na Gréine stands as a testament to the enduring charm of Cork's architectural heritage. Number 5, with its original features and potential for modern updates, is more than just a house; it's a bridge between the past and the present, inviting its new owners to become part of Cork's ongoing story.

In the heart of Cork City, Ard na Gréine's Number 5 offers a chance to embrace history while embarking on a new journey. With its original features, generous space, and prime location, this property is a unique find in today's market. As potential buyers consider their options, one thing is clear: Number 5 is not just a house for sale; it's an invitation to become part of Cork's living heritage.