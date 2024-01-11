Stand Strong Campaign Launched to Support Women Victims of Domestic Abuse

In an effort to combat the rising tide of domestic abuse, Women's Aid, in collaboration with Allianz Insurance and the GAA, has launched the Stand Strong campaign. The campaign aims to rally support for women who have been victims of domestic abuse and promote solidarity throughout Ireland. The power of social media is being harnessed, with participants encouraged to share their involvement using the hashtag WAStandStrong.

Standing Together Against Domestic Abuse

According to Women's Aid CEO Sarah Benson, one in four women in Ireland have been subjected to abuse from someone they once trusted. She emphasized the importance of a collective stand against such heinous acts, urging individuals to join the Stand Strong campaign and show their support. Over the past year, Women's Aid has been busier than ever in its 50-year history, and the Gardaí have responded to over 54,000 domestic abuse calls.

Stand Strong, Support, and Share

The Stand Strong campaign is based on three simple actions: Stand Strong, Support, and Share. By adopting the warrior yoga pose, individuals can symbolize their stand against domestic abuse. The campaign also encourages donations and fundraising to help raise vital funds for Women's Aid. Participants are also urged to share their involvement on social media, thereby spreading awareness and encouraging others to join the cause. Early sign-ups are entitled to campaign goodies as a token of appreciation.

Allianz and GAA Commitment

Allianz and the GAA have pledged their support to the Stand Strong campaign. Geoff Sparling of Allianz and Larry McCarthy of the GAA have voiced their organizations' commitment to the cause and urged for widespread participation. Thanks to Allianz's support, all funds raised will directly benefit Women's Aid, providing much-needed resources to aid their work. To join the Stand Strong campaign or for more information, individuals can visit www.standstrong.ie.