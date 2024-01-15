St Vincent de Paul Calls for Assistance Surge Amid Cost-of-Living Crisis

St Vincent de Paul (SVP), a charitable organization, witnessed a 10% surge in calls for assistance in 2023, with over 250,000 individuals and families reaching out for help. This escalation, reflective of the growing cost-of-living crisis, comes despite governmental attempts to cushion the impact of food and energy inflation through additional payments.

Advertisment

The Human Face of Statistical Increase

SVP's national president, Rose McGowan, expressed deep concern for households struggling with overdue gas bills and those unable to afford heating oil, particularly with another cold snap on the horizon. McGowan emphasized the human element behind each statistic, underlining the reality of individuals grappling with financial difficulties and the associated mental strain.

Persistent Crisis and Basic Deprivation

Advertisment

Dr. Tricia Keilthy, SVP's head of justice, shed light on the ongoing crisis for those living in poverty. Around 875,000 people in the state are experiencing basic deprivation, facing inadequate nutrition and heating. This alarming figure underscores the grim reality for many in the face of rising living costs.

Government Policy and Positive Impact

Despite the bleak situation, the organization highlighted the positive impact of government policy. Evidence of this can be seen in the reduced number of families seeking assistance with school costs following the introduction of a free school books scheme. The majority of the calls to SVP were for assistance with food, energy, and utility bills. There was a notable spike in requests during Christmas and for back-to-school support. Approximately 30,000 individuals sought help from SVP for the first time in 2023.