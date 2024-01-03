Spraoi International Street Arts Festival Returns to Waterford City

Waterford City is set to once again play host to the much-anticipated Spraoi International Street Arts Festival. The event, dubbed as ‘Ireland’s premiere free summer street party,’ will span from August 2nd to 4th, 2024. As announced on the festival’s official website, the festival will bring together performers and audiences from all corners of the globe, adding to the city’s vibrant cultural landscape.

Reviving the Spirit of Spraoi

Known for its unique blend of creativity and fun, the Spraoi International Street Arts Festival has long been a cultural highlight in Ireland. The festival, which draws crowds exceeding 100,000 attendees, has been a testament to the city’s dedication to promoting artistic talent and fostering a sense of community. This year, the organizers promise to maintain this tradition, ensuring a memorable experience for all festival-goers.

N.E.S.T./4 Nations Project

In line with Spraoi’s commitment to nurturing talent, applications for the N.E.S.T./4 Nations project are now open until January 10th, 2024. This initiative reflects the festival’s ongoing endeavors to provide platforms for emerging artists to showcase their skills and contribute to the diverse mix of entertainment.

An International Cultural Encounter

The Spraoi International Street Arts Festival is more than just a summer party; it is a cultural encounter that brings together people from different walks of life to celebrate the arts. As the city of Waterford prepares to welcome this international event, the anticipation builds for what promises to be a vibrant display of global talents, contributing to the city’s rich cultural tapestry.