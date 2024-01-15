en English
Ireland

SIRO Broadens High-Speed Fibre Broadband Network in Dublin

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 14, 2024 at 7:05 pm EST
SIRO Broadens High-Speed Fibre Broadband Network in Dublin

In a significant leap towards digital inclusion, SIRO, a joint venture of ESB and Vodafone, has announced an expansion of its high-speed fibre broadband network. The roll-out will bring connectivity to an additional 100,000 premises in Dublin, including 50,000 homes and businesses in the city centre. This expansion forms part of SIRO’s ambitious €1 billion project aimed at providing gigabit broadband capabilities across the nation.

Lighting Up Underserved Areas

The newly activated €100 million fibre network in Dublin targets previously underserved areas including the Docklands, East Wall, Walkinstown, Kimmage, and Crumlin. Additionally, the network covers areas such as Fairview, Raheny, Finglas, Artane, Coolock, extending from Balbriggan in Fingal to Shankill in Dún Laoghaire Rathdown. The collaboration with Dublin City Council’s Telecoms Unit and broadband officers from three other local authorities has been instrumental in this development.

Addressing Connectivity ‘Black Spots’

SIRO CEO, John Keaney, underscored the common misbelief that cities already have comprehensive fibre connectivity. He emphasized the necessity of addressing connectivity ‘black spots’. Keaney’s sentiment is echoed by the Lord Mayor of Dublin, Daithí de Róiste, who commented on the significance of the investment for ensuring community access to high-quality broadband services.

SIRO’s Nationwide Efforts

SIRO’s nationwide endeavours have already connected nearly 550,000 premises with fibre networks in every county of Ireland. As part of their ongoing commitment to digital inclusivity, the company aims to extend its services to 700,000 premises by 2026.

Ireland
BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

Ireland

