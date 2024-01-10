en English
Ireland

SimTEC: Revolutionizing Thermal Management in Photonic Packaging

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 10, 2024 at 4:32 pm EST
SimTEC: Revolutionizing Thermal Management in Photonic Packaging

The science of light, photonics, has revolutionized communication and technology in numerous ways, particularly through the facilitation of high-speed, low-loss communication enabled by optical data transmission. The linchpin of this technological leap is the photonic chip. Paired with electronic chips on a co-packaging platform, these chips perform critical functions such as operating light sources, modulation, and amplification. The flawless integration of these chips is paramount for the effective functioning of both electronic and photonic systems.

Role of Photonic Packaging

Photonic packaging plays a pivotal role in ensuring the harmonious interaction of electronic and photonic chips. It manages cross-disciplinary interactions across electrical, optical, mechanical, and thermal domains. One of the critical aspects of photonic packaging is efficient thermal management. The close proximity of electronic and photonic chips can lead to thermal crosstalk, which can negatively affect the performance of the photonic chips. Glass substrates have emerged as a promising solution for photonic packaging due to their low thermal conductivity, which curtails lateral heat spreading. Their compact form factor and low electrical loss make them suitable for panel-level manufacturing platforms.

SimTEC: A Leap Forward

A recent study spearheaded by Parnika Gupta at University College Cork, Ireland, has introduced an innovative thermal management technique dubbed ‘substrate integrated micro-thermoelectric coolers’ (SimTEC). This technology leverages through glass vias (TGVs), filled with copper and thermoelectric materials, to stabilize the temperature of photonic and electronic chips within a package. SimTEC not only provides precision in thermal control but also decreases thermal resistance when chips are flip-chip bonded on the glass substrate.

Impressive Cooling Performance

Published in the Journal of Optical Microsystems, the research demonstrates that SimTEC can deliver a maximum cooling of 9.3 K or a temperature stabilization range of 18.6 K. The study further underscores that the cooling performance is significantly influenced by the geometry of the vias. The optimization of thermoelectric material properties could further enhance the performance of SimTEC-integrated architectures, offering a promising avenue for future research and development in the field of photonic packaging.

Ireland Science & Technology
BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

