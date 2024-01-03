Silverfort Matriarch Patricia’s Legacy Lives On: A Life Well-Lived

A cherished cornerstone of the Silverfort community in Fethard, Patricia, fondly known as Trish, breathed her last on January 1st, 2024 in the tranquility of the Oakdale Nursing Home. At the ripe age of 100, she left behind a legacy of love, nurtured through her three children, Suzanne, Barry, and Godfrey, her six step-children, and eight adoring grandchildren.

Mourning A Matriarch

Her passing has left a palpable void in the community and in the hearts of her loved ones. Yet, it has also served as a poignant reminder of the profound love, respect, and care she received during her twilight years at Oakdale Nursing Home. The family expressed their profound gratitude for the compassionate caregivers who helped make her final years comfortable.

A Farewell To Honor Her Memory

The final farewell for Patricia is scheduled to take place at the serene Magorban Church in Fethard on the upcoming Friday at 2pm. In lieu of traditional floral tributes, the family has made a humble request. They’ve asked attendees to honor Patricia’s memory in ways that align more closely with her spirit and values.

Her Legacy Continues

While her presence will be deeply missed, Patricia’s influence continues to resonate in the lives she touched. The lessons she imparted, the love she shared, and the memories she created will ensure her legacy lives on. As the Silverfort community bids adieu to its cherished matriarch, it’s evident that Patricia’s journey may have ended, but her spirit lives on forever.