Sheila Lewis Makes History as First Lay Woman Diocesan Secretary

In an unprecedented move within the Diocese of Cork and Ross, Sheila Lewis, a Kilworth native, has shattered glass ceilings by becoming the first lay woman to be appointed as Diocesan Secretary. This appointment, a historic milestone, is set to commence from February 1st.

A Blend of Industrial Experience and Voluntary Work

Lewis brings to the table a rich tapestry of experience, with a background in both the industrial sector and voluntary work. This diverse range of expertise is expected to bring a fresh perspective to the Diocesan office, infusing it with a unique blend of pragmatism and empathy.

From Fermoy to Kilworth: A Long-Standing Collaboration

Sheila Lewis's journey within the church has been marked by a long-standing collaboration with Canon Donal Leahy, the former parish priest of Kilworth. Their association, which spans approximately 28 years, began in Fermoy and later extended to Kilworth. This extensive period of engagement has been characterized by several impactful initiatives, including work with the Red Cross and other humanitarian efforts.

Canon Leahy's Vote of Confidence

Canon Donal Leahy, in a recent interview with The Avondhu, expressed his unwavering confidence in Lewis's capabilities. Describing her as 'a valuable asset' to the diocese, Leahy's endorsement resonates with the trust and respect she has earned over the years within the church community.

In conclusion, Sheila Lewis's appointment as Diocesan Secretary in the Diocese of Cork and Ross symbolizes a significant stride towards inclusivity within the church's institutional framework. It is a testament to her dedication and the value she brings, and a hopeful beacon for the future.