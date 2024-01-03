Sheep Killing in County Limerick Prompts Calls for Stricter Dog Control

An unsettling event unfolded in the tranquil surroundings of County Limerick, Ireland during the festive period. A farm in the Ballinamuddy area of Galbally witnessed the reported killing of up to 16 sheep overnight on December 27th. Despite the gravity of this incident, no specific offences have so far been reported to the local Gardaí, the Irish police.

Agricultural Community Outcry

In the wake of this incident, the agricultural community has voiced out their concerns, calling for stricter regulations on dog control. The incident has sparked a significant uproar, particularly due to its timing. Sean Lavery, the Limerick county chair of the Irish Farmers’ Association (IFA), expressed the serious implications of such attacks on the upcoming lambing season.

Pregnant Ewes at Greater Risk

Lavery highlighted the increased vulnerability of pregnant ewes during this time of the year. Due to their heavy pregnancies and poor ground conditions throughout winter, these animals are less mobile and, therefore, more susceptible to attacks. The incident has painted a grim picture of the potential threats to livestock, underscoring the crucial need for pet control.

A Call for Responsible Dog Ownership

In a bid to prevent such incidents in the future, Lavery has stressed the significance of dog owners being vigilant about the whereabouts of their pets and ensuring they are kept under control. He pointed out that allowing pets to roam freely can have dire consequences, as demonstrated by the recent incident. In response, a major campaign advocating for responsible dog ownership is set to be launched in 2024, aimed at encouraging people to exercise better control over their dogs to protect livestock.